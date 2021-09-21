See Games Differently

How An OJ Simpson Trivia Game Found Its Way Onto A ‘1000 Games For Windows’ CD From 2001

Image: Kotaku Australia

1000 Games for Windows is a shareware compilation disc once found in the Harvey Norman bargain bins of the early 2000s. On the surface it appears to be a fairly standard disc filled with a variety of smaller games and programming experiments from around the world. On it, there’s classic kids adventure games like Jiji and the Mysterious Forest, a copy of Earthworm Jim that’s likely illegal and demos for a bunch of popular games like Indy’s Desktop Adventures and SimCity 2000. There’s also an entire transcript of the infamous OJ Simpson trial sitting in the data of an OJ Simpson trivia game included on the disc.

For context, this discovery came about when I decided to whip out my old PC game collection and relive the good old days. I’m a big fan of never throwing anything out on the odd chance I’ll need it again later. Most of the games I played as a kid are nearly impossible to find today because they were on floppy disks or too niche to get a wider release outside of Australia. Sadly, most of them no longer play anyway because Microsoft has gradually phased out compatibility with older software.

Even in compatibility mode on Windows 10, most of the PC games from the early 2000s are difficult to run. To boot up 1000 Games for Windows, I needed to set up a Windows XP VirtualBox and mount a portable CD/DVD disc drive, then install it into the virtual operating system.

1000 games for windows pc game
Image: Kotaku Australia

The 1000 Games for Windows interface has an array of shareware games slotted into action, adventure, arcade, 3D and board game categories. Each has a robust list of games from across the internet and beyond. Most are fairly basic (go here, shoot that, collect strawberries) but there’s some real gems on the disc, too. Quenzar’s Caverns was a fun early rouge-like I first played on 1000 Games. Castle of the Winds is another fantasy gem I found on the disc. This was also my first taste of the excellent Indy’s Desktop Adventures.

What I didn’t expect to find when I went back to the disc was the aforementioned OJ Simpson trivia game. In fact, not only did the 1000 Games for Windows CD contain an OJ Simpson trivia game, it also contained an OJ adaptation called OJ 3D where you play as Simpson attempting to escape the cops in a car.

oj 3d driving game
Image: Kotaku Australia

OJ Simpson has become a prominent figure in pop culture due to his stratospheric fall from grace. As a popular footballer in the U.S. he had a strong fan following and often appeared as a crossover star in films and TV. It all came crashing down in 1994, when he was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. The trial gained infamy due to Simpson’s high profile and the theatrics around getting him to stand trial (he was part of widely televised police chase that’s become one of America’s most famous ‘rides’). While he was acquitted, accusations have continued to plague Simpson, with many believing he’s guilty. Looking past the facts of his case, it’s not exactly a story for children, is it?

Yet this trial was adapting into a quiz-based game called Simpson Trial Trivia and shared on an Australian-made shareware CD in 2001. The game is fairly simple and features a quiz-based mechanic questioning players on aspects of the trial.

oj simpson trivia
Image: Kotaku Australia

There are questions about the vehicle Simpson was driving. Questions about OJ Simpson’s shoe size. There’s even a category select menu where you can choose which part of the trial you want to be quizzed on. Among a selection of classic point-and-click adventure games and strategy titles, the existence of Simpson Trial Trivia is absolutely confounding.

What’s even more wild about the game is it contains the entire transcript of the trial so you can study it and return to your answers.

oj simpson trivia transcript
Image: Kotaku Australia

There are a few hints as to why this game was created in the first place. A title menu reveals it was developed in 1995 by a man named Greg Buczek, who also appears to have written a book called the ASP .NET Developer’s GuideIt’s the only trace left of him on the internet outside of a defunct Twitter page which hasn’t been used since 2016. As a case which found notoriety in the pop culture work of the 1990s, spoofs and early memes of the trial aren’t surprising. What is surprising is how the game arrived on a CD in the bargain bins of Harvey Norman in 2001.

While the appearance of Simpson Trial Trivia and OJ 3D on a shareware compilation disc is odd, there’s likely a good reason: it’s shareware.

Shareware is a type of software provided free of charge for users on the basis some of the users will eventually buy the commercial version of the product and/or share it with their friends. The most common types of shareware give a trial period for users (like WinRAR’s unending 40 day trial) but it’s also common for shareware to simply encourage people to buy it by providing an address or email to send money to for the real version. (Sometimes, shareware will come with ads not found in the ‘real’ version of the software.)

1000 Games for Windows largely contains shareware games. Most will prompt players to purchase the full version of the game if they’re able, while others simply boot up and start like the real version would. (For games like Earthworm Jim, the legality of this is decidedly murky.)

The disc was created by Australian company Nodtronics in 2001, a company with a rare online presence in 2020. Their former website leads to a blank page and no email contacts exist. But we can still assume a few things about the presence of Simpson Trial Trivia on this shareware disc.

The 1000 Games for Windows CD is filled with a lot of stuff, most it pretty ordinary. There doesn’t appear to be any kind of curation or sorting behind these games. Digging through it, I found a bootleg Rugrats game which loudly chanted “THERE YOU ARE” at me over and over again, a simulator of Operation Desert Storm and a bunch of pretty rudimentary maze adventures. What likely happened here was a complete dump of an internet archive or collection of older shareware products going free. With minimal curation and an aim to hit that juicy ‘1000 game’ number, it’s likely the two OJ Simpson trial adaptations wound up in the collection simply by chance.

The early 2000s were a wild time for PC games as programming became more accessible and affordable for everyone. Video games were an evolving frontier just breaching the mainstream and software companies fought for dominance with hefty competition. Compilation CDs like 1000 Games for Windows were a great way to break into the market cheaply and grab the eyes of excitable kids who didn’t care about quality as much as they cared about being entertained.

While the existence of Simpson Trial Trivia on an old PC compilation disc is frankly wild, at the very least we can explain how something like this wound up happening. If you’ve ever purchased a shareware disc like this one, you may want to give it another look.

You never know what secrets you’ll uncover.

This article has been retimed since its original publication.

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Comments

  • Talking about weird shit tucked away on shareware demo CDs… One that we played for years had a demo of Doom on it, but the demo had been modded with replacement sound effects. Most of the sound effects were rude bits and swears from movies like Goodfellas and The Untouchables. But the sound effects were adjusted for the environment. So they’d echo or be muted, bounce of the walls etc.

    It meant that every time we fired the shotgun, it would scream, “Fuck you!” and dying demons would roar, “You’re fuckin’ with a G here, pal,” or “Talk to me like that in front of my son? Fuck you AND your family!” before getting shot and dying with a scream of, “I’m fuckin dyiiiing!”

    This was our first and for a while only experience with Doom, so this is just how we thought it was made. Weird sound effects, but that’s how we played it – making sure that Mum and Dad couldn’t hear it.

    The day I visited a friend and he played Doom on his computer, my mind was blown by the realistic gun sound effects and atmospheric demon noises.

    Reply

        • What’s better is I decided to dig a little into the creators – the youtube uploader was kind enough to include the mod’s readme.txt in their video description, which gave (now-dead) email addresses for the ‘authors’. The domain, however, is still active (though looking like it might be on borrowed time) – a small, local ISP in Illinois whose webpage is right out of the late 90s, and which hosts its users self-built home-pages. https://pages.ripco.net/

          I was struck by one page in particular for Oliver Gugenheim, who laments the death of the web-surf.

          “The web is not webby enough. It used to be cooler to surf back fifteen years ago and longer when you could just surf from the site of one weirdo to the site of another, all amateurish and inter-linked.
          Now people just shop, search google for what they want, go to the few sites they care about, or go to the big media outlets. The home page is dead. And I hardly know anyone who just surfs any more.
          Well, some of my friends have lame, old-school pages, just like me. And some of them have blogs, which aren’t as cool, but here they are anyway.
          …I love that more than half the links on this page are broken. 1997 indeed.”

          Big hit in the nostalgias.

          Reply

          • Nice one on the YT link. I made a techno wad back in the 90’s to replace the audio with beats and samples, so it was possible to string something together during gameplay if your timing was perfect. Never actually made a map, tried, failed, lost interest. Love how modern games allow you to do this with less effort.

            My memories of the web, back then, after moving from BBS’s, where oooh cool, real pictures, information, more information, and instead of searching for things it was a clickbait link fest to navigate endlessly site to site to site.

            And now, its my daily bread and butter. How far we have come.

  • Oh, for anyone else interested in a demo CD nostalgia blast, how about a youtube video guided tour of the interactive space station/game demo menu designed by game studio Monolith?
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcyi7hGqQ48

    And if you don’t want to just watch it, you can load it for yourself!
    https://archive.org/details/GamesSampler2ForWindows95Version2

    Man… archive.org is a haven of old shareware CDs. Sadly, I haven’t been able to find the ones I had as a kid, such as the one which had the modded Doom audio. I wonder if I can find it at my Dad’s place…

    Reply

  • I have that CD in the pic and a plethora of others. Considered archiving it all before they become unreadable. But 1st priority is to re-rip all my music CD’s to something better than 128kbps MP3’s (that was originally a Disk space decision many years ago that I now regret immensely), it took a few months.

    Reply

    • If you do archive it, please consider uploading the ISO to Archive.org and letting us know here!

      Reply

      • Of course, sharer of data from way back..;), Need to stick an optical drive back in a machine lol, I’ll check out how to inform archive.org. ty.

        Reply
