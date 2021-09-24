What Are You Playing This Weekend?

We’re still stuck inside, even though the weather is warming up nicely. But that’s OK, because it provides a perfect opportunity to knock out some pesky quests.

After much encouragement and sneakily freeing up space on the household Xbox Series X for Destiny 2 — which was subtly halted because my fiancee knew exactly what was going on — my home has once again become a Destiny hub. My partner and I were enormous fans of the original Destiny, particularly Rise of Iron.

But it was a game that we exclusively enjoyed together, so I held off on properly jumping into Destiny 2 until my partner could enjoy the experience too. And with crossplay finally being a thing, it means I can enjoy cranking the settings up to stupid high on my PC, while my partner can join in on Xbox.

But we don’t have progress in Destiny 2 right now, which is a bit of a problem. That means a lot of the good stuff — all those sweet legendaries — aren’t sitting in our inventory. I don’t have Ace of Spades, goddamnit, and I need that for Crucible.

Beyond that, there’s two things on my list. I wouldn’t mind getting a few of the short CS:GO matches in, just to see how that effects the economy and flow of things when you’re playing MR9 instead of MR16. The changes to Dust 2 have already been pretty prominent, but I’d actually like to get in more games on Ancient. Hopefully that’ll be possible if people know the matches won’t be as long.

Along with that, there’s Astria Ascending that I’m trying to make some significant headway through. Can’t say much more than that, but check out the Steam page and you’ll get the gist of it. Also, I’m finally getting my first Pfizer shot today. Wish it wasn’t such a hot one because I have to walk about 30 minutes to get there, but better than never at least.

What are you playing this weekend?