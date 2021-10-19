A Chill Game About Running A Greenhouse, But You’re A Bunny

Bunhouse has a simple hook. Like plants? Like growing and selling plants? Well, how about doing all of that while also being a bunny?

The adorable couch co-op game has just launched on Steam today, providing another way for everyone to digitally chill out after the last 2 years of everything.

It’s the creation of a single developer, RekyStudios, and it’s fundamentally about as low-key as you can get. See plant in the greenhouse, water plant, feed plant, repot plant, eventually sell plant, replace the dirt for plant, get new plant, repeat plant cycle all over again.

Also: go fishing and do yoga poses. Why is bunny yoga a thing? Who cares. It’s good for you, and also the idea of co-op yoga seems like something video games definitely should explore further.

The game was funded through Kickstarter only in May. It’s only on PC as far as I can see for now, and unfortunately co-op is only on the same local machine, which is a shame if your PC isn’t well suited for that kind of environment.

Still, I love that there’s continual reinforcement of just how large the gaming market is that projects like this can get over the line. I can’t imagine Bunhouse will do Stardew Valley-type numbers or even hit the high hundreds of thousands sold. But there’s something rewarding in the thought that someone went, “I would like a game where bunnies do yoga and water plants and just relax and go fishing,” and enough of the internet went, “Yes please, we’d like that very much.”

Sometimes the world is a good place. Like wherever the bunnies on Bunhouse live.

You can find more through the official Steam listing.

Thanks to James for bringing this up in my social feed.