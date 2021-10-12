See Games Differently

Cowboy Bebop Is Being Added To Netflix Next Week

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: October 13, 2021 at 10:30 am
Filed to:anime
cowboy bebopnetflix
Image: Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop has been available in Australia for a while, but if for whatever reason Netflix was your only streaming subscription, then today’s a good day.

Netflix will be bringing the entire original Cowboy Bebop series to its service from October 21, according to an announcement Wednesday morning Australian time. It’s not known if any changes are being made on the localisation side, like Netflix did with Neon Genesis: Evangelion.

Regardless, making Cowboy Bebop available on Netflix means more people will get to enjoy the classic series. It’s been available through Animelab — or Funimation now — but given not everyone is fortunate enough to have multiple streaming subscriptions, this is still good news.

Cowboy Bebop‘s live-action airs on Netflix on November 19, so this will give everyone a month to properly appreciate the source material. The new intro has some great throwbacks to the original series, particularly some of the great villains and criminals featured in Bebop‘s early standalone episodes. I’m especially looking forward to seeing how the Netflix’s live-action series brings Big Shot back to life — the bounty hunter-themed TV show that highlights targets and their potential rewards. (It’ll also be cool to actually see the Big Shot hosts have their own mini-story, as they were mostly used in the original as light comic relief, contrasting the unlucky fortunes of the Bebop crew.)

If you haven’t seen Cowboy Bebop before, here’s a great take on what makes the series one of the all-time classics. There’s also a great breakdown of Bebop‘s themes and characters here, highlighting why the original still holds up today.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

