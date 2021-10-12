Cowboy Bebop Is Being Added To Netflix Next Week

Cowboy Bebop has been available in Australia for a while, but if for whatever reason Netflix was your only streaming subscription, then today’s a good day.

Netflix will be bringing the entire original Cowboy Bebop series to its service from October 21, according to an announcement Wednesday morning Australian time. It’s not known if any changes are being made on the localisation side, like Netflix did with Neon Genesis: Evangelion.

Regardless, making Cowboy Bebop available on Netflix means more people will get to enjoy the classic series. It’s been available through Animelab — or Funimation now — but given not everyone is fortunate enough to have multiple streaming subscriptions, this is still good news.

Bang… COWBOY BEBOP, the original anime series, is coming to Netflix worldwide on October 21 pic.twitter.com/BN3LF2XVSl — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 12, 2021

Cowboy Bebop‘s live-action airs on Netflix on November 19, so this will give everyone a month to properly appreciate the source material. The new intro has some great throwbacks to the original series, particularly some of the great villains and criminals featured in Bebop‘s early standalone episodes. I’m especially looking forward to seeing how the Netflix’s live-action series brings Big Shot back to life — the bounty hunter-themed TV show that highlights targets and their potential rewards. (It’ll also be cool to actually see the Big Shot hosts have their own mini-story, as they were mostly used in the original as light comic relief, contrasting the unlucky fortunes of the Bebop crew.)

If you haven’t seen Cowboy Bebop before, here’s a great take on what makes the series one of the all-time classics. There’s also a great breakdown of Bebop‘s themes and characters here, highlighting why the original still holds up today.