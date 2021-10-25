This Week In Games: Age Of Guardians Of Empires Of The Galaxy

Just casually, we get an Age of Empires game this week. No biggie. Haven’t had a proper one for oh, I don’t know, 16 years. Just another Monday. It’ll probably be my main game for at least the next year or so, and maybe I’ll be playing it in 20 years just like I’m playing AoE2: DE still today. But yeah, it’s a chill week.

A certain ruler of celestial bodies also premieres in the gaming-verse this week in Guardians of the Galaxy. We’ll have some coverage on that from tomorrow onwards as we hop into the boots of this sun emperor, this nova governor, this Star… King.

Have a look below where there’ll be some trailers waiting, and see if anything else takes your fancy.

N64 / Sega Genesis games via Nintendo Switch Online Expansion | Switch

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Darkest Dungeon 2 | PC

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars | PS4

The Smurfs | Mission Vileaf | PC

Moonglow Bay | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Iron Harvest | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Shadow Corridor | Switch

Defend The Rook | PC

Forgive Me Father | PC

Dadish | Xbox One

Dadish 2 | Xbox One

Death Park 2 | Xbox One

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Switch

Lucid Cycle | Switch

Super Robot Wars 30 | PC

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

NASCAR 21: Ignition | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Riders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Age of Empires IV | PC

Dusk | Switch

Mario Party Superstars | Switch

Ghosts and Apples | Switch

HOLY COW! Milking Simulator | Switch

Shinrai – Broken Beyond Despair | Switch

Halloween Snowball Bubble | Switch

PJ MASKS: Heroes of the Night | Switch

Horror & Adventure Pinball | Switch

Truck Driver | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

The Suicide of Rachel Foster | Switch

Trash Sailors | Switch

My apologies to AoE4 and Guardians of the Galaxy, but no one told them they had to come out in the same week as HOLY COW! Milking Simulator. They should’ve pushed it back a week. You live, you learn.