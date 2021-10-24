The Week In Games: Groot And His Pals Are Ready To Save The Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy is out later this week on all major platforms. I’m excited to play it if only because the soundtrack seems great and I’m in the mood for a nice, single-player-only sci-fi action game. (A reminder that the Switch edition of the game is actually a streaming, Stadia-like version.)
Oh and I’m also excited to check out Moonglow Bay, which looks lovely and is hitting Xbox and PC later this week took. It features a lot of fishing and as a fan of fishing in (most) video games, I’m down to relax and reel in some bass and carp and whatever else I can nab.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, October 25
N64 / Sega Genesis games via Nintendo Switch Online Expansion
Zombo Buster Rising | Switch
Tuesday, October 26
- Story of Season: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4, Xbox One
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Darkest Dungeon 2 | PC
- Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars | PS4
- The Smurfs | Mission Vileaf | PC
- Moonglow Bay | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Iron Harvest | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Shadow Corridor | Switch
- Hermitage: Strange Case Files | Switch
- L.O.L. Surprise Movie Night | Switch
- Defend The Rook | PC
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut | PC, Mac
- Forgive Me Father | PC
Wednesday, October 27
Dadish | Xbox One
Dadish 2 | Xbox One
Pumpkin Jack | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
The Legend of Tianding | Switch, PC
Death Park 2 | Xbox One
Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Switch
Lucid Cycle | Switch
Thursday, October 28
- Super Robot Wars 30 | PC
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- NASCAR 21: Ignition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme | Switch
- VirtuaVerse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars | PS4, Switch, PC
- Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Black Widow: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Roki | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Happy Game | Switch, PC, Mac
- Riders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Age of Empires IV | PC
- Dusk | Switch
- Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation | Switch
- Dragon Hills | Switch
- DISTRAINT Collection | Switch
- Cape’s Escape Game 4th Room | Switch
- King Leo | Switch
- Jigsaw Finale | Switch
- Brain Meltdown – Into Despair | Switch
- SEDOMAIRI | Switch
- Okinawa Rush | Switch
- Zumba Aqua | Switch
- Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals | Switch
- The Sokoban | Switch
- Subway Midnight | PC
Friday, October 29
Dollhouse | Switch
Panorama Cotton | PS4, Switch
Mario Party Superstars | Switch
Coton 100% | Switch
Ghosts and Apples | Switch
HOLY COW! Milking Simulator | Switch
Shinrai – Broken Beyond Despair | Switch
Halloween Snowball Bubble | Switch
PJ MASKS: Heroes of the Night | Switch
Horror & Adventure Pinball | Switch
Saturday, October 30
Truck Driver | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Sunday, October 31
The Suicide of Rachel Foster | Switch
Trash Sailors | Switch