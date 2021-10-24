The Week In Games: Groot And His Pals Are Ready To Save The Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy is out later this week on all major platforms. I’m excited to play it if only because the soundtrack seems great and I’m in the mood for a nice, single-player-only sci-fi action game. (A reminder that the Switch edition of the game is actually a streaming, Stadia-like version.)

Oh and I’m also excited to check out Moonglow Bay, which looks lovely and is hitting Xbox and PC later this week took. It features a lot of fishing and as a fan of fishing in (most) video games, I’m down to relax and reel in some bass and carp and whatever else I can nab.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, October 25

N64 / Sega Genesis games via Nintendo Switch Online Expansion

Zombo Buster Rising | Switch

Tuesday, October 26

Story of Season: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4, Xbox One

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Darkest Dungeon 2 | PC

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars | PS4

The Smurfs | Mission Vileaf | PC

Moonglow Bay | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Iron Harvest | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Shadow Corridor | Switch

Hermitage: Strange Case Files | Switch

L.O.L. Surprise Movie Night | Switch

Defend The Rook | PC

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut | PC, Mac

Forgive Me Father | PC

Wednesday, October 27

Dadish | Xbox One

Dadish 2 | Xbox One

Pumpkin Jack | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

The Legend of Tianding | Switch, PC

Death Park 2 | Xbox One

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Switch

Lucid Cycle | Switch

Thursday, October 28

Super Robot Wars 30 | PC

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

NASCAR 21: Ignition | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Gas Guzzlers Extreme | Switch

VirtuaVerse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars | PS4, Switch, PC

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Black Widow: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Roki | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Happy Game | Switch, PC, Mac

Riders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Age of Empires IV | PC

Dusk | Switch

Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation | Switch

Dragon Hills | Switch

DISTRAINT Collection | Switch

Cape’s Escape Game 4th Room | Switch

King Leo | Switch

Jigsaw Finale | Switch

Brain Meltdown – Into Despair | Switch

SEDOMAIRI | Switch

Okinawa Rush | Switch

Zumba Aqua | Switch

Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals | Switch

The Sokoban | Switch

Subway Midnight | PC

Friday, October 29

Dollhouse | Switch

Panorama Cotton | PS4, Switch

Mario Party Superstars | Switch

Coton 100% | Switch

Ghosts and Apples | Switch

HOLY COW! Milking Simulator | Switch

Shinrai – Broken Beyond Despair | Switch

Halloween Snowball Bubble | Switch

PJ MASKS: Heroes of the Night | Switch

Horror & Adventure Pinball | Switch

Saturday, October 30

Truck Driver | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Sunday, October 31