Tomb Raider’s 25th Anniversary Brings Sales And Details On New Anime

The 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider is right now. The 29th of October. You’re in it. And Eidos-Montreal has saved up a handful of announcements to celebrate.

Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind the recent Castlevania anime series, is working on a Tomb Raider anime to be released on Netflix. The studio also worked on He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and Blood of Zeus.

I haven’t seen those last two, but Castlevania was surprisingly great. It has short seasons and won’t take too long to get through. I’ve actually gone back and rewatched the fight scenes in the final season (episodes 6 and 9) several times.

The Tomb Raider anime will pick up from franchise’s Survivor trilogy in its games from 2013-2018, continuing the story as Lara Croft continues to grow into an adult tomb raider.

Hayley Atwell of Captain America and Mission: Impossible 7 will be the voice of Lara Croft. Allen Maldonado of Heels and The Wonder Years fame will be the voice of her techy sidekick Zip, and Earl Baylon will voice Lara’s friend Jonah Maiava, after also voicing him in the games.

In addition to announcing Powerhouse’s involvement, Square Enix is discounting all the Tomb Raider games on pretty much all the gaming stores, with sales of up to 89 per cent.

If you’re a member of Prime, you can also grab Rise of the Tomb Raider for free on PC, from November 1st to November 14th. During that time window, head to this link, select Games with Prime, and grab your game.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris will also be heading to the Switch, and to top it all off Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics will be setting aside tens of thousands of dollars each for organisations like International Rescue Committee and Women for Women International, in honour of the women who’ve worked on the franchise.

There are also several pieces of Tomb Raider memorabilia on eBay for Charity, and proceeds will go to San Francisco Bay Area UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals.

Throughout 2021 Square Enix has been commissioning alternative box art from artists, and asking them to reimagine Tomb Raider throughout time. At the end of the year there’ll be another charity initiative in which you can purchase one of 15 of these physical prints, with the proceeds going to Girls Make Games.

According to Square Enix, the Tomb Raider series has now sold more than 85 million games across more than 20 titles.