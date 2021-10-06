See Games Differently

World Of Warcraft Update Removes Suggestive Flirts & Jokes

6

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: October 7, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:blizzard games
blizzconcreative worksdemon hunter malefantasyfilmsgoblinhuman interestimporcwarcraftworld of warcraftwowhead
World Of Warcraft Update Removes Suggestive Flirts & Jokes
Image: Blizzard

Blizzard’s work on cleaning up World of Warcraft in the wake of historical allegations of harassment at the company continue, with the latest round targeting a series of suggestive jokes and flirts that are being removed as part of update 9.1.5.

As detailed by Wowhead, there are a lot of changes, some of them leaving characters with as few as two lines of dialogue to cycle through. And while some are clearly the result of combing back through the archives and removing content that, in the wake of Blizzard’s current crisis, is clearly inappropriate, other cuts are simply down to the fact that it’s now 2021 and some of this stuff is either horribly dated or simply bad.

Some examples of jokes that are being removed are:

Draenei Male: If you could get your hands on my family jewels I would be deeply appreciative.

Goblin Female: I’m a modern goblin woman. Independent? I still let men do nice things to me. But I stopped giving them any credit.

Orc Female: What’s estrogen? Can you eat it?

Tauren Male: Homogenized? No way, I like the ladies.

Meanwhile here are some of the flirts being cut:

Blood Elf Demon Hunter Male: Are you sure you’re not part-demon? I find myself wanting to stalk you.

Blood Elf Female: Normally, I only ride on epic mounts… But, let’s talk.

Dwarf Male: You look pretty, I like your hair, here’s a drink… Are you ready now?

Goblin Male: I got what you need. *sound of zipper*

Highmountain Tauren Female: Are you staring at my rack?

Nightborn Male: Mmmm, I wanna tap that ley line.

Orc Male: Um… You look like a lady.

Troll Female: When enraged, and in heat, a female troll can mate over 80 times in one night. Be you prepared?

Like I said, while some of these are being taken out of the game for obvious reasons, many of them simply suck, and Blizzard must figure hey, since we’re trawling through the archives anyway, may as well do some cleaning while we’re in here. There’s a longer list of the changes over at Wowhead if you really feel like letting out a long, sad groan at how far we’ve all come since 2004.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • My younger sister was absolutely scatching about the new puritanical direction of WoW when she was telling me about it last.

    I think the thoughts were along the lines of ‘theres no problem with bawdy humor, and no point cutting it, get your shit together regarding the employees’

    Its rather sad how far we’ve regressed since 2004, towards something that seems more fitting in John Howard’s 50s or 60s sensibilities. I don’t doubt that the next thing they’ll do is have all the characters dress like they’re from the Handmaid’s Tale with how much they’re aiming to repress the playerbase and artistic aesthetics.

    Reply

    • Yeah that’s a stretch. This stuff is purely flavour and I reckon most players have either never noticed it or tried the lines once when they first started and never again. I’m not the tiniest bit bothered to lose content like ‘every female race commenting on whether their tits are real’. Even better if they go further and put some clothes on Ysera and Alexstrasza.

      Reply

    • Bawdy humour’s fine, but this hasn’t happened in a vacuum. Activision Blizzard are rightly being pilloried for some seriously dodgy behaviour and leaving lines like these in their games that make of light of similar attitudes and behaviour they’r ebeing accused of would be an absolutely terrible move from them right now.

      Reply

  • I’m pretty much fine with this, some of these jokes and flirts are quite tacky anyway. I can understand why some might see it as pandering or covering their asses due to the current climate changes at Blizzard but it’s not really a big deal in the end.

    Reply

  • “Goblin Female: I’m a modern goblin woman. Independent? I still let men do nice things to me. But I stopped giving them any credit.”

    Sadly, there are numerous people on Twitter who make this kind of comment, and many more who support them for it and I’m pretty sure they aren’t joking.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.