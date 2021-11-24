Make Some Room On Your Shelf For These Black Friday LEGO Deals

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While collecting and building LEGO is a nice way to keep your brain and hands busy, the individual price tags for certain sets can be enough to make your heart race. Especially if it’s a major brand like Star Wars or Marvel.

If you’re a casual or hardcore LEGO collector, you know how pricey sets can get, so being able to save some money is always welcome. Thankfully, a few early Black Friday 2021 deals have started to pop up online, which thankfully includes a few discounts and bargains for LEGO sets.

While we wait for Black Friday to officially start on November 26, we’ve collected the best Black Friday deals currently available for LEGO in Australia.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comes together in a snap!

Get your hands around the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet here.

Speaking of Marvel, you can grab a decent deal on the LEGO Avengers Helicarrier set. Usually $199.99, its price has been dropped down to $143.99.

As far as sets go, the Helicarrier by itself is pretty cool, and the inclusion of minifigs for Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Widow, War Machine, and Nick Fury pretty much gives you every major Avenger that isn’t named Captain America or Spider-Man. But, honestly, I’m here for the big, chunky MODOK fig.

Grab the LEGO Marvel Avengers Helicarrier here.

If you’re on the hunt for more Marvel LEGO, you can also pick up Tony Starks’ Sakaarian Iron Man suit from the unaired episode of What If? for 28% off here.

Sitting at just over 30cm tall, this R2-D2 is a great build for LEGO and Star Wars fans alike. This set is a pretty faithful reproduction of everyone’s favourite astromech droid, with opening hatches, an adjustable periscope, a rotating head that also houses Luke’s lightsaber, along with a third leg that can retract into its body.

You can pick up the LEGO R2-D2 building set while it’s on sale here.

Speaking of The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon’s Imperial Light Cruiser from the second season’s finale is also on sale. It comes with minifigs for almost every main character from the show – BYO Boba Fett. This set is about 60cm long and 22cm wide, so clear out some shelf space before you start building it.

You can pick up the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser for $199 here.

This Mos Eisley Cantina set might be the ultimate Star Wars set.

This set is a giant recreation of the infamous hive of scum and villainy from the first Star Wars, and is overflowing with minifigs, some of which are exclusively found here. There’s figures for Doctor Evazan, Long Snoot and that bat-faced alien you only see for all of one second.

This LEGO set has had its price slashed by $60.99 over at Amazon, so you’ll only be paying $469 instead of $529.99.

This is a great little display set. While the more high-end LEGO Star Wars sets are usually reserved for the franchise’s iconic spaceships, every now and then, the company puts at something a bit smaller. There’s some fine attention to detail for this LEGO Probe Droid, making it one of those sets that look good no matter where you display it. Being able to save 26% off it is pretty good too.

There’s a lot of LEGO Star Wars deals available at the moment. This set is a nicely detailed recreation of Darth Vader’s meditation chamber from The Empire Strikes Back. It’s a good display piece that you can easily place on a shelf or desk.

Its usual $110 retail price is maybe a bit too much, but the $22.93 discount brings it down to something a bit more reasonable.

LEGO Busts (save up to $30.99)

If you’re someone who buys LEGO sets purely for the display value, this range is more or less made for you. These busts usually retail for $89.99 each. Here are the LEGO sets you can currently grab on sale:

LEGO Super Mario sets (save up to $32.66)

While your mileage may vary with the actual playability of the LEGO Super Mario sets, you can’t deny that they did a great job of translating the various Mario settings and characters into LEGO. Released last year, I’d say the biggest turn-off for this series was the fairly expensive price tags – especially the starter set, which is the only way you can get a Mario figure.

The good news is, a few of these LEGO sets are currently on sale, for prices that are easier to justify. With the new Luigi sets, now’s a good time to build up some expansions sets for cheap.

LEGO has spared no expense for this 1,677 piece model of the Ferrari 488 GTE. This Technic set has an absurd level of detail, both inside and out. It’s such a faithful replica that the V8 engine even has moving pistons.

The LEGO Technic 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” is currently on sale for $229 on Amazon Australia, down from the usual RRP of $299.99.

We’ll be updating this article as more LEGO deals become available, and you can check out the rest of Kotaku Australia’s Black Friday 2021 round-ups here.