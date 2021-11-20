Here’s All The Type Matchups In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl

A new Pokémon is out in the wild. Well, an old Pokémon is out in the wild, resprayed to look and feel like a new Pokémon. Yes, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, released for the Switch on November 19, are by all accounts faithful but unimaginative remakes of the 2006 generation-IV DS games. That means they operate by the same playbook, including the Pokémon type chart, which is really just series scripture by now.

Since its very first iteration, Pokémon has been governed by a set of rules akin to rock-paper-scissors. Except, rather than just three elements, it’s contingent on more than a dozen, each of which is strong (super effective) or weak (not very effective) against others. For instance, attack a Charmander (fire-type) with the Water Gun move (water-type), and you’ll deal double damage. But try the Razor Leaf attack (grass-type), and your damage will be slashed in half.

The weakness often cuts both ways: A grass-type Pokémon is similarly open to double damage from Charmander’s fire-type moves. But sometimes it’s a one-way street: Fighting-type moves are super effective against normal-type Pokémon but normal-type moves don’t deal reduced damage against fighting-type Pokémon. It can get complicated.

To that end, it’s essential to commit the Pokémon type chart to memory. Or you could just bookmark this resource: a definitive rundown of Pokémon strengths and weaknesses in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokémon Attack Chart

Bug beats grass, dark, psychic but is weak against fairy, fire, fighting, flying, poison, steel, fairy

beats but is weak against Dark beats ghost, psychic but is weak against dark, fairy, fighting

beats but is weak against Dragon beats dragon but is weak against steel and doesn’t affect fairy

beats but is weak against and doesn’t affect Electric beats flying, water but is weak against electric, grass, dragon and doesn’t affect ground

beats but is weak against and doesn’t affect Fairy beats fighting, dark, dragon but is weak against fire, poison, steel

beats but is weak against Fighting beats dark, ice, normal, rock, steel but is weak against bug, fairy, flying, psychic and doesn’t affect ghost

beats but is weak against and doesn’t affect Fire beats bug, grass, ice, steel but is weak against dragon, fire, rock, water

beats but is weak against Flying beats bug, fighting, grass but is weak against electric, rock, steel

beats but is weak against Ghost beats ghost, psychic but is weak against dark and doesn’t affect normal

beats but is weak against and doesn’t affect Grass beats water, ground, rock but is weak against bug, dragon, fire, flying, grass, poison, steel

beats but is weak against Ground beats electric, fire, poison, rock, steel but is weak against grass, bug and doesn’t affect flying at all

beats but is weak against and doesn’t affect at all Normal beats absolutely nothing, doesn’t affect ghost at all, and is weak against rock, steel

beats absolutely nothing, doesn’t affect at all, and is weak against Poison beats fairy, grass but is weak against ghost, ground, rock, poison and doesn’t affect steel at all

beats but is weak against and doesn’t affect at all Psychic beats fighting, poison but is weak against bug, steel and doesn’t affect dark at all

beats but is weak against and doesn’t affect at all Rock beats bug, fire, flying, ice but is weak against fighting, ground, steel

beats but is weak against Steel beats fairy, ice, rock but is weak against electic, fire, steel, water

beats but is weak against Water beats fire, ground, rock but is weak against dragon, grass, water

Pokémon Defence Chart

Bug loses to fire, flying, rock but is tough against fighting, grass, ground

loses to but is tough against Dark loses to bug, fighting but is tough against dark, ghost and isn’t affected at all by psychic

loses to but is tough against and isn’t affected at all by Dragon loses to dragon, fairy, ice but is tough against electric, fire, grass, water

loses to but is tough against Electric loses to ground but is tough against electric, flying, steel

loses to but is tough against Fairy loses to poison, steel but is tough against bug, dark, fighting and isn’t affected at all by dragon

loses to but is tough against and isn’t affected at all by Fighting loses to fairy, flying, psychic but is tough against bug, dark, rock

loses to but is tough against Fire loses to ground, rock, water but is tough against bug, fairy, fire, grass, ice, steel

loses to but is tough against Flying loses to electric, ice, rock but is tough against bug, grass, fighting and isn’t affected at all by ground

loses to but is tough against and isn’t affected at all by Ghost loses to dark, ghost but is tough against bug, poison and isn’t affected at all by fighting, normal

loses to but is tough against and isn’t affected at all by Grass loses to bug, fire, flying, ice, poison but is tough against electric, grass, ground, water

loses to but is tough against Ground loses to grass, ice, water but is tough against against poison, rock and isn’t affected at all by electric

loses to but is tough against against and isn’t affected at all by Normal loses to fighting but isn’t affected at all by ghost

loses to but isn’t affected at all by Poison loses to ground, psychic but is tough against bug, fairy, grass, poison

loses to but is tough against Psychic loses to bug, dark, ghost but is tough against fighting, psychic

loses to but is tough against Rock loses to grass, ground, fighting, steel, water but is tough against fire, flying, normal, poison

loses to but is tough against Steel loses to fire, fighting, ground but is tough against (deep breath) bug, dragon, fairy, flying, grass, ice, normal, psychic, rock, steel and isn’t affected at all by poison

At the end of the day, you could likely brute-force your way through most of the story battles with a high-leveled team and a healthy supply of healing items. (EV training can help a ton, too.) But the game is just more fun when you adhere to the type chart to fight most efficiently. Pokémon zips by when you’re taking out every member of an opposing team in one super-effective hit. And knowing the chart like the back of your hand is essential for the post-game multiplayer battles that so widely define the Pokémon community. After all, your opponent probably does.