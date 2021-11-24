See Games Differently

Community Review: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl

2

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: November 24, 2021 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:community review
Nintendopokemonpokemon brilliant diamondpokemon brilliant diamond and shining pearlpokemon diamondpokemon diamond and pearlpokemon pearlpokemon shining pearl
Community Review: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl

This week’s Community Review: How do we feel about Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

The arrival of a new Pokémon title is now invariably accompanied by a wave of discourse around the community reaction. Pokémon fans know what they like, and like what they know. And it seems they know the Diamond and Pearl editions better than almost any other.

In addition to being long-time fan favourites, Diamond and Pearl are regarded as the first games in the series that Gen-Z got to grips with as young children. The level of nostalgic hype among that younger crowd has been at an all-time high. But has it paid off?

Critics seem to like it okay. It’s currently holding onto a 76 on Metacritic and retains a 77 average on OpenCritic.

The user score on Metacritic however, sits at a 5.8 with a fairly even division between positive and negative takes. One of the primary complaints from those giving negative reviews is that neither game contains any of the content introduced in Diamond/Pearl contemporary Pokémon Platinum. Another complaint is that it is more of a 1:1 recreation of those original games, rather than a HeartGold/SoulSilver level remaster with quality-of-life changes.

Those who enjoyed the game argue that this don’t-fix-it-if-it-ain’t-broke approach recreates the Diamond/Pearl experience more authentically.

As Kotaku AU received no review code for this particular title, I picked up a copy over the weekend but haven’t had a chance to jump into it yet.

How do you feel about it? Have you played it yet? Do you prefer the 1:1 remake approach for preservation’s sake, or would you prefer Nintendo had done more to update the game around modern sensibilities?

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I don’t mind it. All of the new balancing happens after you beat the Elite Four in the gym rematches and Battle Tower, which has also had more NPCs added to it with more line ups. Rematches now have full EV/IV training with competitive item usage that’ll wipe the floor with you if you’re not careful. The new Underground lets you find and build more custom teams since it includes everything from the National Dex. There’s still some legendaries like Arceus missing that I think will come with DLC or some other event that’ll be part of the Legends release. For other tweaks, I haven’t tried the new contest formats yet, but I’ll get around to it sooner or later.

    All in all, the actual game build quality is better than anything Game Freak’s put out in recent memory though, so I’d still recommend it. If you never played Diamond or Pearl in particular, I’d say you’ll have more fun with this than Sword and Shield (which was cringeworthy in its localisation).

    Reply

  • My main complaint with it is the same complaint a lot of Pokemon games have gotten the past few releases; which is how easy it is. Without putting in any effort you can easily out level the content you’re up to by 10+ levels. It makes it sort of boring when you never need to switch out from your initial Pokemon because it’ll one shot everything and is never in any danger of fainting.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.