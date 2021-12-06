Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Are Dominating In Japan

Nothing can stop Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from succeeding, especially in Japan.

Nintendo has had a stronghold on the gaming market in Japan for a while now, with the Nintendo Switch beating out its competitors there on the regular. Sure, this could be due to the low numbers of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles available in the country, but it’s hard to deny that the market has a soft spot for Nintendo.

In completely unsurprising news, the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl remakes for the Switch have remained at the top of Japan’s video games sales for the second week in a row, with the top 10 games all being Nintendo Switch titles. According to Anime News Network, in the last week of November, the game sold over 350,000 copies in Japan, making a total of over 1,750,000 copies sold in that country alone. Considering it topped the week before, selling over 1,350,000 in its first few days of release, this is huge.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl have been in the news a lot recently due to reviews, sales numbers and bugs. The reviews of the titles range between fairly decent and somewhat average, with IGN giving it an 8/10, Meteoritic giving it a 73% and Nintendo Life giving it a 6/10. Many reviewers praise them as a nice polish of the classic titles while also remarking that they seem to do the bare minimum when it comes to rejuvenating the series. Regardless, most reviewers and gamers seem to be enjoying themselves, which makes sense considering the two titles are considered as fan favourites.

We’ve also seen talks of hilarious glitches in the game, including one where Bibarel seems to be partaking in an act of lovemaking, and to this I say, “Fair enough.” It’s okay for Pokémon to do sex. I don’t want to see it and I don’t think you should google it, but how else are they going to multiply? Judging by Nintendo’s family friendly image, I’m sure they’ll get rid of the glitch as soon as possible, but maybe this is a perfect opportunity to teach the children.

Anyway, judging by the numbers that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl made in the past week in comparison to other games on the list (Mario Party Superstars came second with just over 35,000 sales), it’s looking likely the remakes will probably spill over to the top spot in the week to come. We’ll just have to wait and see!