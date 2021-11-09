Hextech Mayhem Gives League Of Legends’ Weirdest Character His Own Game

Riot Games announced its next game in the League of Legends universe.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is developed by Choice Provisions under the Riot Forge publishing arm. It’s a fusion of 2.5D sidescroller and rhythm game (what Choice Provisions calls a rhythm runner) starring Ziggs, LoL’s own explosives expert.

Zigg’s quest has him out to build the greatest bomb the world has ever seen. In order to do this, he must outrun Heimerdinger, who wants to bring him down.

Both Ziggs and Heimerdinger are characters well-known to League of Legends players. Both characters come from a race of creatures called Yordles. Both are considered Mages, but their playstyles are quite different.

Ziggs is all about explosives and throwables. Heimerdinger is an inventor, and a lot of his abilities are electric in nature. While he can fire hextech rockets of his own, Heimerdinger’s greatest weapons are his two deployable H-28 G Evolution turrets. We doubt those will show up in Hextech Mayhem, but who knows.

The trailer shows a game with ideas and promise. The heavily stylised art style resembles a Saturday morning cartoon. This gives Choice Provisions the freedom to strike a more absurd tone. Ziggs’ primary verb appears to be jumping, trying to connect the arc of each leap to numerous on-screen icons. Icons are placed like notes on sheet music, each one producing a different sound. String them together and Ziggs turns the world into an explosive symphony.

What might be the trailer’s biggest surprise is its release date — November 16, 2021. Only six days from now.

Hextech Mayhem becomes the latest in Riot’s push to expand its core titles beyond the League of Legends base game. Legends of Runeterra is making room for itself in the collectible card game space, while Valorant continues to succeed in esports. Arcane: A League of Legends Story is doing extremely well since its debut on Netflix, introducing a wave of new fans to the game and its world.

Hextech Mayhem is coming to Nintendo Switch, Windows PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG. It will also be available via the new Netflix Games platform.