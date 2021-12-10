Roll A Critical Hit With These Tabletop And Board Game Gift Ideas

Hopefully, there’s a special someone (or at least someone you’re obligated to buy Christmas gifts for) in your life that is into board games or tabletop RPGs. But what do you get for the board game or Dungeons & Dragons player who already has every board game worth having?

The answer is simple. Instead of buying them a new game, buy them cool stuff that will help them store or organise the board games they already have.

Here are a few Christmas gift ideas for someone who loves board games or Dungeons & Dragons.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Regular table surfaces are fine for most people’s gaming, but when you’ve gotta move pieces around and soften the impact of dice rolling around the place, a good mat is worth the price.

This grid-lined, double-sided map includes a forest terrain and a dungeon terrain, so you can swap it around depending on the occasion. You can also use both wet-erase and dry-erase pens on this map, so you draw and change your dungeon layouts whenever you want.

You can pick up the Dungeons Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Grid here.

Being a Dungeon Master means you need to be able to remember and recall a lot of details. It’s always a bit embarrassing when DM has to ask their players to remind them of an NPC’s name. The Book of Holding journal is a handy way to help keep your DM keep track of everything, so even the most minor detail – like the favourite drink of that one NPC the party met for half a minute, almost 24 sessions ago – is only a page turn away.

Grab the Book of Holding here.

Do you know someone who is always losing their dice because they’re a bit too enthusiastic with their rolls? Then you should get them a dice tower to keep their rolls in check. This mini castle-themed dice tower is made from plywood and comes together with a quick and easy build. It can also be folded into itself for easy storage/travel.

You can pick up the Broken Token Dice Tower here.

There are a lot of sleeves out there on the market for the kind of person who needs to keep their Magic The Gathering or Pokemon cards in pristine condition. Ultra Pro’s sleeves are, I think, some of the best, both in terms of fit and in build quality.

Grab a pack of Ultra Pro Card Sleeves here.

Designed to store up to 35 polyhedral dice, this dice box also includes a padded rolling tray so you won’t have to worry about your stray rolls falling off the table. It’s a handy way to cart around your massive collection of dice, while also giving your group a better option to make their rolls.

This Dice Storage Box And Rolling Tray is available here.

There’s no such thing as “too many dice”, so why not fill up a Christmas stocking with 49 dice? This package even includes individual bags for each colour set.

If you don’t think you need that many dice, this is a great gift to share with your group.

Start rolling with this 49 dice set here.

If you’re buying a Christmas gift for a big Dungeons & Dragons fan, there’s a high chance that they already own all of the essential handbooks and adventures. Dungeon Mayhem is a card game that feels like D&D-lite. You pick one of four classes – Barbarian, Paladin, Rogue and Wizard – and then battle it out against the other players. The last player standing wins.

Each character has their own unique deck and there’s a fun variety of cards to play, ranging from items and classic D&D spells. Dungeon Mayhem is also a fun way to introduce non-D&D players to the proper game’s basic mechanics.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Mayhem is available here. You can also pick up the Battle for Baldur’s Gate and Monster Madness expansion packs here.

