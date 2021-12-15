Nintendo Has Finally Launched A Web Based Version Of The Switch eShop

Nintendo has, at long last, launched a web based version of its Nintendo Switch eShop, making its entire digital storefront accessible via desktop or mobile for the first time.

First reported by VOOKS, the web based eShop can before found within the My Nintendo Store. The store has been broken out into sections, similar to the eShop on the Switch, and covers new releases, freebies, sales, and pre-orders. Purchases made via the website will be bound to your Nintendo Switch account and you can download them the next time you log in on your console. Titles featured under Recent Releases include The Letter, One Hand Clapping, Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, Circa Infinity, and A Year of Springs.

The store’s most glaring omission is that of any search functionality whatsoever. If the game you’re looking for doesn’t appear in any of the sections on the page, there isn’t any way to look for it. It’s certainly a strange decision to make, given the size of the eShop’s digital library. Even the Switch-based version of the eShop has search functionality. I’m sure Nintendo will implement a search function shortly.

Another missing feature is that of your wishlist. If you’ve added games to your eShop wishlist on your console, you can’t currently see them on the website. Again, hopefully something Nintendo can address in the near future.

Switch owners have been asking for a web based version of the eShop since the console’s launch in 2017. It’s uncertain when the site went live. Nintendo hasn’t sent any press releases about the store’s launch, and it hasn’t responded to a request for comment. Nevertheless, it’s live and available to you now.

You can click here head over to the store directly.

Source: Vooks.net