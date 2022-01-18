Community Review: How Bout That God Of War PC Port Though?

Welcome back to Community Review, friends. This week, let’s talk about God of War on PC, shall we?

PlayStation has had a bit of a hard time with its PC ports. Horizon didn’t perform well at all when it first arrived on PC. Days Gone had a few lumps and bumps on arrival but was in much better shape overall. God of War suffers none of these teething problems and arrives on the PC ready to go.

I spent some time with the game last week, and a bit more over the weekend, and I’m honestly quite impressed. I installed the game on two different PCs of wildly varied spec and had a flawless experience on both. I’ve also seen reports of players getting it to run on far older hardware than my own desktop, which only further highlights its level of optimisation.

I’m very excited to watch the Digital Foundry review, I’ll tell you that much.

I hope this is the new calibre of Sony’s PC ports moving forward because games this good deserve this kind of careful treatment. Further, the audience that hasn’t been able to play or access them due to exclusivity, deserves to play them in the best possible state.

Did you get to play it? How did it run on your PC? And, if you’ve never played it before, what did you think? Did it live up to the hype?

Let us know in the comments below.