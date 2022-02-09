Every Trailer From Today’s Nintendo Direct

We’ve rounded up all the trailers from today’s stacked, 40-minute Nintendo Direct broadcast. There’s a lot to talk about here: Earthbound comes to Nintendo Switch Online. Mario Strikers returns from the dead. Mario Kart 8 is getting a HUGE paid update. There’s a damn Chrono Cross remaster on the way. Advance Wars is finally locked for release. Kirby turned into a car. Scroll through and catch up on everything you missed.
Let’s start with the full Direct, which you can see over at Nintendo’s YouTube or at this handy embed below:
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
No Man’s Sky
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football
Splatoon 3
Front Mission 1st: Remake
Disney Speedstorm
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
Kirby and the Forgotten World
MLB The Show 22
Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud
Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
Portal: Companion Collection
Live A Live
Nintendo Switch Sports
Triangle Strategy
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
Metroid Dread
Earthbound/Earthbound Beginnings
Mario Kart 8
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
And there you have it, all the trailers from this morning’s Nintendo Direct! We’re still adding to this list as some of the shorter trailers go live so be sure to check back throughout the day. Did you like what you saw during the show? What are you most excited about? Did you get your hopes up for Breath of the Wild 2 despite knowing in your heart that Ninty wasn’t going to talk about it? Tell us in the comments below.
