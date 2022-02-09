Every Trailer From Today’s Nintendo Direct

See Games Differently

Published 2 hours ago: February 10, 2022 at 10:12 am -
We’ve rounded up all the trailers from today’s stacked, 40-minute Nintendo Direct broadcast. There’s a lot to talk about here: Earthbound comes to Nintendo Switch Online. Mario Strikers returns from the dead. Mario Kart 8 is getting a HUGE paid update. There’s a damn Chrono Cross remaster on the way. Advance Wars is finally locked for release. Kirby turned into a car. Scroll through and catch up on everything you missed.

Let’s start with the full Direct, which you can see over at Nintendo’s YouTube or at this handy embed below:

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

No Man’s Sky

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

Splatoon 3

Front Mission 1st: Remake

Disney Speedstorm

 

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

 

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Kirby and the Forgotten World

MLB The Show 22

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Portal: Companion Collection

Live A Live

Nintendo Switch Sports

 

Triangle Strategy

 

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Metroid Dread

 

Earthbound/Earthbound Beginnings

Mario Kart 8

 

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

And there you have it, all the trailers from this morning’s Nintendo Direct! We’re still adding to this list as some of the shorter trailers go live so be sure to check back throughout the day. Did you like what you saw during the show? What are you most excited about? Did you get your hopes up for Breath of the Wild 2 despite knowing in your heart that Ninty wasn’t going to talk about it? Tell us in the comments below.

Check out our coverage via the Nintendo Direct tag throughout the day!

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Comments

  • Well forget Mario Kart 9 I’m actually OK with purchasing the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass to get access to all 6 waves by the end of 2023 with a total of 48 courses with the first wave coming out next month and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass included at no extra cost for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass members even better.
    I have actually never heard or played Klonoa but BANDAI NAMCO EUROPE’S Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series coming to Nintendo Switch in July yeah I’m down for that.
    10 years after Next Level Games brought us Mario Strikers Charged Football on the Nintendo Wii Mario Strikers Battle League Football is coming to Nintendo Switch June 10 this year I am hyped for this game and ready to hit the football field.
    I won’t have long to wait when Kirby and the Forgotten Land comes to Nintendo Switch next month also that was absolutely insane Kirby becoming a car, a soda machine, a scissor lift a light bulb, a ring, an arch and even a water balloon.
    Very excited can’t wait to play as Kirby on his new adventure when Kirby and the Forgotten Land comes out next month.
    Fire Emblem Three Hopes again I’m not really interested in the Fire Emblem series ever since Intelligent Systems launched Fire Emblem Three Houses.
    I’ve heard of No Man’s Sky before but I wasn’t expecting Hello Games to bring No Man’s Sky to Nintendo Switch I just don’t know how well No Man’s Sky will perform on the Nintendo Switch.
    MLB The Show 22 coming out on April 5 well this is a first we’re getting our first ever Playstation Studios game coming to Nintendo Switch but could it be possible that other Playstation games will come to the Nintendo Switch as well hopefully but only time will tell.
    Valve Corporations Portal Companions Collection great game and definitely a must play on Nintendo Switch.
    Disney and Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Nintendo Switch’s online Cloud service sign me up Square Enix.
    If that wasn’t we’re also getting Gameloft’s Disney Speedstorm coming to Nintendo Switch from the creators of the Asphalt series I know who I’m going to be in Disney Speedstorm Captain Jack Sparrow from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean.
    And finally Monolith Soft is bringing Xenoblade Chronicles 3 coming to Nintendo Switch September of this year and Nintendo Switch Sports coming to Nintendo Switch April 29th this year.
    So many games so much excitement definitely time for me to stock up on Nintendo eShop gift cards and put those preorders down on my list.
    Such a great Nintendo Direct I absolutely enjoyed it and I’m very excited for those games coming to Nintendo Switch this year.

