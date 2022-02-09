Every Trailer From Today’s Nintendo Direct

We’ve rounded up all the trailers from today’s stacked, 40-minute Nintendo Direct broadcast. There’s a lot to talk about here: Earthbound comes to Nintendo Switch Online. Mario Strikers returns from the dead. Mario Kart 8 is getting a HUGE paid update. There’s a damn Chrono Cross remaster on the way. Advance Wars is finally locked for release. Kirby turned into a car. Scroll through and catch up on everything you missed.

Let’s start with the full Direct, which you can see over at Nintendo’s YouTube or at this handy embed below:

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

No Man’s Sky

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

Splatoon 3

Front Mission 1st: Remake

Disney Speedstorm

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Kirby and the Forgotten World

MLB The Show 22

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Portal: Companion Collection

Live A Live

Nintendo Switch Sports

Triangle Strategy

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Metroid Dread

Earthbound/Earthbound Beginnings

Mario Kart 8

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

And there you have it, all the trailers from this morning’s Nintendo Direct! We’re still adding to this list as some of the shorter trailers go live so be sure to check back throughout the day. Did you like what you saw during the show? What are you most excited about? Did you get your hopes up for Breath of the Wild 2 despite knowing in your heart that Ninty wasn’t going to talk about it? Tell us in the comments below.

