Elden Ring Looks Brutal As A PS1 Game

We’ve featured London-based 3D artist and VFX supervisor Hoolopee a number of times on Kotaku, from his terrifying Zelda work to a Nintendo 64 rendition of Halo Infinite to a DragonBall fight made with…sheep. Tonight, we’re taking a look at his latest work, a PS1-looking take on Elden Ring’s trailer.

It took him a month to put together, and the whole thing is running in real-time, having been made in Blender. It looks, in terms of what it’s setting out to achieve, absolutely perfect.

The reason you’re seeing this post on our Fine Art feature and not as a regular story is that Hoolopee was kind enough to send some higher-resolution behind-the-scenes images from the clip over, and you can see those here, alongside some comparisons between the PS5 and “PS1″ versions of Elden Ring:

If you haven’t seen them, he also made similar trailers for both Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding:

If you want to check out more of Hoolopee’s work, you can find his YouTube page here and his Patreon page here.

