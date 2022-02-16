We Have 3 Huge Horizon Forbidden West, SteelSeries And KontrolFreek Prizes To Give Away

To celebrate the launch of Horizon: Forbidden West, our mates at SteelSeries have given us three huge prize packs to give away.

What’s in the kit?

Winners of this give away will receive a copy of Horizon: Forbidden West on PlayStation 5, a set of SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ gaming headphones, a KontrolFreek Nightfall Kit which includes controller grips and a set of CQC Rush thumbsticks to deck out your DualSense controller. Here’s what’s in each.

First up, Horizon: Forbidden West. This is the latest title from Guerilla Games for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In this sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn, Aloy continues her journey to stop a mysterious Red Blight from covering the earth. Her only lead? It’s somehow linked to the Zero Dawn project, and the last remaining site is somewhere in dangerous lands beyond the Carja borders called the Forbidden West. The game is already receiving rave reviews, and you check out our own Kotaku AU review right here!

Second, that SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ is no joke, by the way. At AU $369 RRP, they are a top-tier set of gaming headphones dropping locally in April this year. They’re compatible with 3D audio on PS5 and PS4. You can use them for your PC, Mac, Switch, and even your Android phone if you want. They’re wireless and connect via USB-C dongle for ultra-low latency sound reproduction. Don’t worry, they have a standard USB dongle if your device doesn’t support USB-C. The battery’s pretty impressive too, with SteelSeries clocking them at around 30 hours of nonstop play. You’ve also got on-ear controls, a retractable ClearCast mic, and the headset supports side-tone if you plan to stream and need extra feedback. Finally, the frame is lightweight steel, with an adjustable elastic headband for comfort.

Finally, the KontrolFreek Nightfall Kit, which includes grips and thumbstick, is all about comfort. They make your controller sit more comfortably in the hand, and reduce wear and tear over time. Pair that with a set of their CQC thumbstick covers and you’re ready to play with precision.

Nice. How do I win one?

A pretty killer prize pack, we think you’ll agree. So, how do you win one? Easy. Have a read over the widget below (make sure to turn off your Adblock/extensions if you can’t see it), and you can pop your details in. We’ll ask you to follow our Kotaku AU newsletter, and then we’ll hit you with a pretty simple question. We like to keep it fun and creative around here, so: In 100 words or less, describe the plot of Horizon: Zero Dawn badly.

Remember, it’s 100 words or less. We’ve only got three of these packs to give away and, if you’ve seen our previous competitions, you have to hit us with your best material.

You can check out the full terms and conditions in the entry widget if you’d like to know more. Ruby and I are really looking forward to reading your responses.

