PlayStation Wants A God Of War TV Series, And Amazon Could Make It Happen

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Deadline reports that Amazon is currently in negotiations with PlayStation around a live-action God of War TV series.

The report comes from Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva. Reportedly, Amazon wants The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby involved. Sources also name The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins as attached.

Should a deal materialise, it would be the latest in a string of projects for PlayStation Productions. It currently has a TV adaptation of The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal in production at HBO. Another PlayStation property, Twisted Metal, recently found itself a home at Peacock and a star in Anthony Mackie.

Uncharted, in cinemas now, marks PlayStation’s first official leap to the big screen.

It’s all still very early days. There’s no word on if the show would follow the plot of the original games, or the PS4 reboot. There’s also no word on any potential casting at this stage. That said, I think we’d be sad if current Kratos actor Christopher Judge didn’t at least get a cameo. His nuanced performance redefined the character. It’s hard to imagine any production not involving Judge in some capacity.

For us, the safe bet for a God of War adaptation would be the 2018 reboot. It was critically lauded, beloved by fans, and a TV series would make a convenient tie-in to God of War Ragnarok, still in production at Sony’s Santa Monica Studio.

Amazon Prime Video is no stranger to game adaptations. The Legend of Vox Machina, the animated adaptation of Critical Role’s beloved Dungeons & Dragons campaign, proved very popular for the streaming giant. That it would be hungry for more makes sense.

For more on God of War, check out our thoughts on the recent PC port!