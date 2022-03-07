Nintendo Confirms Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Will Be Open World

Open world for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Confirmed.

The announcement of the newest mainline Pokémon titles has fans screaming, crying, throwing up, and gnawing at their nearest drywall. Easy to say, the hype is on. However, the big question on everyone’s lips after the games were announced on this year’s Pokémon Day was simple: is it going to be an open world?

Recent franchise entry Pokémon Legends: Arceus, while having large wild areas for Pokémon to roam around and maybe get turned into bridges in, worked as a semi-open world. There was the main hub of Jubilife Village, and from this hub area, you could fast travel to the other wild areas. This was rather irritating for some players, as the only way to go between areas was to keep travelling back to Jubilife Village and face one loading screen after another.

Thankfully, in a tweet this morning, Nintendo of America has confirmed that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will be fully open world.

A new evolutionary step in the Pokémon series, in Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet you’ll be able to freely explore a rich open world. A world filled with towns & cities that blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders!#PokemonScarletViolet is arriving in late 2022. pic.twitter.com/xULy0mGV0L — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 7, 2022

This is a welcome relief for many, including myself. While I absolutely loved Pokémon Legends: Arceus for moving away from the regular Pokémon template and allowing for a new experience as a Pokémon researcher, the one thing that got on my nerves was having to constantly go back to Jubilife Village to go literally anywhere else. Heck, even paths to the connecting areas would’ve been a nice extra option. But alas, it wasn’t a game-ruiner. It was just a bit annoying.

In saying that, I do hope that they take a few leaves out of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus book, especially the Pokémon-catching system. While some Pokémon feel like a battle to catch them is warranted, I believe beating the ever-loving shit out of a tiny level 5 creature feels like overkill. So maybe having the option to just catch Pokémon like that would be a welcome change. But hey, that’s just me!

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are scheduled for release in late 2022.