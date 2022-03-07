See Games Differently

Nintendo Confirms Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Will Be Open World

2
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: March 8, 2022 at 10:12 am -
Filed to:Nintendo
open worldPokémonpokemon daypokemon legends arceusPokémon scarletPokémon scarlet & violetPokémon violetthe pokémon company
Nintendo Confirms Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Will Be Open World
Image: The Pokémon Company

Open world for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Confirmed.

The announcement of the newest mainline Pokémon titles has fans screaming, crying, throwing up, and gnawing at their nearest drywall. Easy to say, the hype is on. However, the big question on everyone’s lips after the games were announced on this year’s Pokémon Day was simple: is it going to be an open world?

Recent franchise entry Pokémon Legends: Arceus, while having large wild areas for Pokémon to roam around and maybe get turned into bridges in, worked as a semi-open world. There was the main hub of Jubilife Village, and from this hub area, you could fast travel to the other wild areas. This was rather irritating for some players, as the only way to go between areas was to keep travelling back to Jubilife Village and face one loading screen after another.

Thankfully, in a tweet this morning, Nintendo of America has confirmed that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will be fully open world.

This is a welcome relief for many, including myself. While I absolutely loved Pokémon Legends: Arceus for moving away from the regular Pokémon template and allowing for a new experience as a Pokémon researcher, the one thing that got on my nerves was having to constantly go back to Jubilife Village to go literally anywhere else. Heck, even paths to the connecting areas would’ve been a nice extra option. But alas, it wasn’t a game-ruiner. It was just a bit annoying.

In saying that, I do hope that they take a few leaves out of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus book, especially the Pokémon-catching system. While some Pokémon feel like a battle to catch them is warranted, I believe beating the ever-loving shit out of a tiny level 5 creature feels like overkill. So maybe having the option to just catch Pokémon like that would be a welcome change. But hey, that’s just me!

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are scheduled for release in late 2022.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • If they made this game Pokemon Arceus 2.00 with a proper open world, I’d be perfectly happy with this game even if it only shipped with 250 Pokemon. That formula still has a lot of life left in it and it’s good to see they are adapting things into the non-spinoff games.

    Reply

    • If Pokémon Legends: Arceus had a proper open world, it would’ve been perfect in my opinion. I still loved it, but that really would’ve put the cherry on top.

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.