Nintendo Stonks Dip After Breath Of The Wild 2 Delay

Oopsies! Nintendo stock flopped. It’s in its flop era. It’s been ratio-ed and is catching L’s and whatever.

I’m sure you all know by now that the much-hyped sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has unfortunately been delayed to 2023, as announced in a YouTube video posted on Tuesday.

“For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize… In order to make this game’s experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer,” Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma says in the video.

While this is a bummer, it might be a blessing too. I believe that a finished game released later is better than an unfinished game released ‘on time’. However, the delay of the still unnamed Breath of the Wild sequel has affected the game company’s share prices.

According to Business Insider India, Nintendo stock fell ‘as much as 6%’ on Wednesday, just one day after it was announced that the Breath of the Wild sequel would be delayed. They also mention that despite this drop, ‘shares of Nintendo are still up 10% year-to-date. Cool!

The stock market is incredibly fickle, with rises in the past being potentially due to Nintendo Directs, and falls being potentially connected to somewhat ‘poor’ releases. It’s also not the first time a game company’s stock has fallen due to delaying their big games, with Activision Blizzard’s stock falling by over 14% late last year due to their delaying of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 (their stock was already pretty low all of last year), and Take-Two’s stock dropping mid-last year due to the delay of two unnamed ‘immersive core titles’.

Personally, I don’t believe in money and the stock market. I believe it’s all made up by some guy who thought it would be funny to trade doubloons for a picture of Garfield smoking weed, and now here we are. However, rises and falls in the stock market can be an interesting indicator of how the market views a company’s profitability, success, and longevity. And in my opinion? Sometimes the market is kind of stupid.