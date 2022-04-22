Baby’s First Switch: I Got Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Need Your Help

Hello, hello, hello, welcome back to another instalment of Baby’s First Switch! As you would (hopefully) know by now, I am choosing different games to play on my Nintendo Switch each month which includes me asking all of you for advice. This month’s game will be no other than Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, so please give me your tips.

After my first game was Animal Crossing having Pokémon Brilliant Diamond be my next game felt like the next logical step. They’ve got the same head empty vibes as well as being painfully adorable.

Before you ask, no, I don’t have Shining Pearl yet. I am currently pearl-less, I have no pearls to give. A sweet friend of mine gave me her Brilliant Diamond so I haven’t gone as far as obtaining Shining Peal yet. Do you think it’s a good idea for me to move on to that after I finish this one?

Initial thoughts

I have put Animal Crossing down for now because I’m absolutely obsessed with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond already.

I know I said that about Animal Crossing and maybe I have a tendency to become obsessed with things quickly but I can actually see the Brilliant Diamond obsession lasting until the end of the game.

I’ve only been playing it for a few days now and I have to make specific mention of how easy it is to play. It doesn’t make me feel like I’m way over my head, so that’s nice.

It does make me feel like a fool for not playing any Pokémon games sooner, though.

Without being disrespectful to Animal Crossing, I honestly am loving Brilliant Diamond a lot more.

That’s not to say I don’t like Animal Crossing because I definitely do and I will most likely still play that several times a week but I think there’s something so wholesome about being able to see your Pokémon grow.

A funny little moment I encountered was when I tried to catch someone else’s Pokémon in a battle and got called a thief, rude but not wrong.

For those of you wondering, I started out with Piplup because that is the cutest damn penguin I’ve ever seen.

Also, Damion (our friend) annoys the crap out of me. Why is he always running everywhere? Why is he trying to one-up me all the time? I was very happy when he battled me and I won (Girlboss! Slay!)

What I need your help with

Because I’m a silly little fool who gets confused easily, I need your help with a few things so please flood the comments with advice and tips on how to play Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.

Some things that I need your help with are:

How do I collect more (different) wild Pokémon? I know that you have to run through the tall grass to encounter some wild Pokémon but so far they’ve all been the same. That’s probably because I’m early in the game but are there any cool ones that come out at different times or in different cities?

Is there any way I can say no to some trainer battles? I know they are important with levelling up my Pokémon but they are pretty annoying, especially when I have to do three or four in one section.

How do I become the best trainer Pokémon has ever damn seen? This is the most important question I have.

How do I break rocks now that I have a Pokémon who knows how to do that? I taught one of my Pokémon the skill needed to break rocks but I don’t know how to actually use it? This might seem like a stupid question but any help would be very much appreciated.

I haven’t had my first big battle yet so how should I prepare for that? Is there anything I should do beforehand to train or level up my Pokémon?

I would also love to hear how you found the game and what your favourite moments from it were.