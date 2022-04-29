The Biggest (Literally) News Of The Week: Dinosaur Games Are A-Go

Baby, it’s a big bodacious week for those of you who went absolutely buck-wild for the Dinosaur Digs expansion for Zoo Tycoon back in the simpler times of 2002.

I’m sure there are plenty of us who saw Jurassic Park back in the day and had to waddle to the bathroom because a wild dookie appeared in our pants. I personally remember having a recurring nightmare as a child where I was in the cinema watching Jurassic Park, and then the Tyrannosaurus Rex came out of the screen and started eating people. Not fun!

On the other hand, I’m also sure that there was a separate crowd that saw the film and thought, “If I had a giant park that housed dinosaurs, I simply wouldn’t let them break free and start tearing people limb from limb.” Those people are incredibly brave for thinking that, but also were probably the ones most likely to get into Zoo Tycoon: Dinosaur Digs, as well as the various park management Jurassic Park games such as Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis in 2003 and the Jurassic World: Evolution games in 2018 and 2021.

I’m not sure what’s sparked it, but this week alone has seen two separate dinosaur park management games released (albeit one in early access), most likely intended for very different audiences, as well as a very juicy Humble Bundle for Jurassic World: Evolution. Let’s dive in!

Prehistoric Kingdom is now in Early Access

Prehistoric Kingdom has been in development for eight years, with plenty of people following its development and patiently waiting for its launch. Initially named Jurassic Genetics, the game originally got a cease-and-desist from Universal Pictures, which sparked the name change.

It’s been eight long years but now the game is finally out in early access! Similarly to Jurassic World: Evolution, the game is a park management simulator. However, Prehistoric Kingdom covers a bit more range than Evolution in its inclusion of other prehistoric beasts such as woolly mammoths. Also, the game visually looks very good.

It must be said that the game has only just been released into early access, so there’s bound to be bugs. Many bugs and issues have already been reported, with the development team taking note of them. On the other hand, there are also plenty of people praising the game, so it’d be worth giving it a go and actively be involved in further development of the game!

You can check Prehistoric Kingdom out on their Steam page.

Parkasaurus out now on Nintendo Switch

Parkasaurus is out of early access and is available now on Nintendo Switch. The graphics are a lot more cutesy and vibrant compared to Jurassic World: Evolution and Prehistoric Kingdom, suggesting that it may be more steered towards younger audiences, but it seems very much like an ‘everyone game’.

According to the game’s description:

Parkasaurus is a dinosaur tycoon management simulation where you take care of your dinosaurs by constructing well-designed exhibits, researching specialised technologies, and maximising profits to expand into the ultimate dinosaur theme park.

This one definitely gives more Zoo Tycoon and Operation Genesis vibes, and it looks like a whole lot of fun. It’s also been available on Steam for a while now, with reception being ‘very positive’. The vibe check of Parkasaurus seems to be that it’s very cute, very wholesome, more casual than challenging, and doesn’t take itself too seriously (you can make the cartoon dinosaurs wear hats).

You can check out Parkasaurus on the Nintendo eShop or on their Steam page.

Jurassic World: Evolution has a meaty Humble Bundle deal

I’ve already mentioned this game so many times so it only makes sense that it’s also a part of the list, especially considering there’s a good deal on it right now. The good folks over at Humble Bundle currently have a Jurassic World: Evolution bundle going, where you can get the base game as well as a bunch of DLC for at least $15.56.

Jurassic World: Evolution is probably the most referenced dino-management sim in current times, with audience reviews of both Prehistoric Kingdom and Parkasaurus mentioning Evolutions here and there. While it isn’t the first one, it’s probably the most polished dino-management sim out of them all (despite still having its own issues).

The Humble Bundle includes approximately $172.37 worth of content, including the base game, DLC, and an exclusive coupon for 50% off of the game’s sequel Jurassic World: Evolution 2. That’s good value, baby! On top of that, as part of the Humble Bundle nature, purchases of the bundle put money towards the charity One Tree Planted, a non-profit organisation that plants a tree for every dollar they receive to boost global reforestation.

There you have it, dino-lovers! There’s a dinosaur management game for everybody this week, so if you’re absolutely foaming at the mouth to fill up a zoo with huge, ferocious and majestic featherless bird-lizards, you’ve got quite a bit to choose from.