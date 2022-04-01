The Best (And Worst) April Fools’ Jokes In Gaming For 2022

April Fools’ is finally upon us, or as our UK editor John Walker likes to call it: “International Lying Day.” Never fear, readers. We Kotaku bloggers are vigilantly keeping alert for any announcements that seem a little bit too good or too weird to be true. Not me, though. Some April Fools’ jokes are too good to not post–and many of them are actually real. Here are some of the ones that I’ve spotted in the wild:

Sonic Frontiers collector’s edition

Today, Sonic’s official Japanese account tweeted the details for a collector’s edition of Sonic Frontiers. It includes a wooden bath bucket, a Sonic print towel, a waterproof Sega Genesis, a non-waterproof Game Gear, and a rubber duck. If it were real, then it would retail for a little over $US260 ($361). Alas, our dreams of playing a Sega Genesis in the bathtub may never become reality.

Goat Simulator musical directed by Steve-O

Goat Simulator already sounds like just a fantasy, but the official account took it a step further. The poster notes that the movie is accepting open casting calls, but don’t expect your audition to go anywhere. It’s nothing personal. You can watch a short trailer on Tiktok. All this said, PR for Coffee Stain Studios did tell Kotaku, “As history has proven, with Goat Simulator anything is possible. If the internet demands it, we will deliver!”

Genshin Impact announces playable Abyss Lector

Hoyoverse knows that a significant chunk of the fandom wants to kiss the evil Abyss Lector, and they’re not afraid to capitalise on the thirst for April Fools’ clout. Today, the official Genshin Impact Twitter account retweeted a stop-motion video from their official fanworks account that showed “gameplay” of an adorable chibi Abyss Lector. Players previously met the so-called “Enjou” during the Enkanomiya event, where he captured the community’s heart by being a massive flirt. Unfortunately, Abyss Impact is unlikely to ever be playable.

I heard that Paimon was just attacked by a mysterious Mitachurl. It seems that something important was stolen from her… https://t.co/OBOWdbYtXJ — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 1, 2022

Among Us decides to “horse around”

Innersloth needs to be stopped. This year, the Among Us developers not only reused an old joke about horsey crewmates, they also fully committed to the bit. From now until 8PM eastern time, you can play a special “Horse Mode” by updating to the latest version of the game. It features a “neigh” kill sound made by Innersloth’s programmer and a new kill animation for imposters. While the rest of us might ask “Why?,” Among Us asks us “Why not?”

Cookie Run: Kingdom turns cookies into hotties and eldritch beings

Originally spotted by Polygon, the mobile strategy RPG Cookie Run: Kingdom was turning its cookies into… well, humans. Apparently, that’s what counts for bizarre when your game is about cocoa and raspberry cookies. To be fair, some of the transformations are a lot more odd looking.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses tea set

I am once again asking video game companies to not fake announce things that I actually want. I am devastated to tell you that the official Fire Emblem: Three Houses tea set was revealed today on April Fools.’ The set features a gorgeous gift box, a cute tea cup and saucer, and blends of every type of tea in the game. Intelligent Systems, I will never forgive you for this.

A Short Hike’s badminton mode

🐦 A Short Hike 99 – a multiplayer mod 🐦 this was supposed to be some sort of april fools joke but i don't wanna confuse anyone so I'm just gonna drop some facts FACTS👇

⭐️ it's a rough mod

🚫 this won't be an official game mode (sorry!)

➡️ test it here https://t.co/6t34s45RTP pic.twitter.com/ExUHFDsbRS — adamgryu (@adamgryu) April 1, 2022

This is what I like to see: a joke that becomes something that I could play in reality. If you want to play A Short Hike with up to 99 friends, you can download the creator’s multiplayer mod on itch.io for free. The developer won’t be supporting the mode forever, but he encourages players to host the mod on their own server. The mod will have server support for two weeks.

Corsair’s one-key mechanical keyboard

Introducing the CORSAIR K1 RGB! The world is at your fingertip with the most technologically advanced 1% mechanical keyboard ever built. pic.twitter.com/yJydXJfRRc — CORSAIR (@CORSAIR) April 1, 2022

Corsair “announced” the CORSAIR K1 RGB today. No matter how “technologically advanced” the K1 is, I don’t think that anyone is going to be able to play Elden Ring with it. Just to be extra cheeky, the key mainly used in the video is “F.” So you might not be able to jump or move around, but at least you’ll be able to pay your respects.

Twitch adds meme-y streaming categories

Today we’re excited to launch five new categories you can watch and stream to. Here’s what’s new… 🧵 1/6 — Twitch (@Twitch) April 1, 2022

Have you ever wished that you could more easily watch your favourite content creators eat pizza, silently read, spend twenty years in the character creator, finish chores, or stream without either mic or audio? I’m sorry to disappoint you. Twitch posted these categories as April Fools’ jokes, which means that they’re probably not upcoming features on the platform.

We’ll continue to update this list as more companies post their jokes.