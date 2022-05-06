See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

1
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Happy TGIF my friends! I hope you do something evil and nefarious this weekend.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku actually made me realise that more than one of my favourite visual novels can end in a real nasty way, but there’s only one that has that very special line. The game I was doodling about was Doki Doki Literature Club!, a beautiful and touching story of psychological horror and madness. Yuri is best girl, even thought she looks at me… like that.

Image: Dan Salvato

The winner of this round is The Melbourne Pirate, so shouts out! However, I must also give credit where credit’s due, as senoirpenoir guessed Hatoful Boyfriend, another game that I love very much that can end very, very badly if you so choose.

This next game is a game that everyone loves very much, and there’s nothing wrong with it. What game is it?

