ScribbleTaku 2

Happy TGIF my friends! I hope you do something evil and nefarious this weekend.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku actually made me realise that more than one of my favourite visual novels can end in a real nasty way, but there’s only one that has that very special line. The game I was doodling about was Doki Doki Literature Club!, a beautiful and touching story of psychological horror and madness. Yuri is best girl, even thought she looks at me… like that.

The winner of this round is The Melbourne Pirate, so shouts out! However, I must also give credit where credit’s due, as guessed Hatoful Boyfriend, another game that I love very much that can end very, very badly if you so choose.

This next game is a game that everyone loves very much, and there’s nothing wrong with it. What game is it?