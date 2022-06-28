Follow Me Down The Rabbit Hole Of Celebrities Posing With The Nintendo Gamecube

The Nintendo Gamecube was my favourite console for a few reasons.

The controller was great, the many IPs that came from it were immaculate, and there was an almost humorous amount of press events featuring celebrities either playing or simply holding the console.

The first two are probably understandable, but that last reason is probably a bit confusing. And I totally get it!

I’m not one to think that celebrities are some kind of higher beings. At the end of the day, they’re weird little freaks just like you or me. If anything, they’re weirder little freaks.

However, every time I see a somewhat out-of-pocket picture of a celebrity playing a Gamecube, it gives me a strange feeling of joy. For me, it brings a similar joy to seeing John Cena play the Nintendo Switch and beg for more Metroid games.

From the pictures of an actor furiously playing Super Smash Bros Melee, to the pictures of a musician literally just holding the console, I can’t get enough of it. It’s almost like some sort of sick fascination. It’s like watching cryptid spotting videos for me.

I often just looked at them and wondered, ‘Why? Why were there so fucking many celebrity events for the Gamecube? What the hell was the Nintendo Fusion Tour? Why don’t they do this stuff anymore?’

While there are quite a few pictures for the Nintendo DS, the Wii, and a few for the Switch, the many pictures of celebrities with Gamecube consoles is what I’ll be focusing on here. Please, take a look, and maybe even find some comfort in the mid-noughties-ness of it all.

These are all… such beautiful images, and I can’t even explain why. Maybe it’s just the nostalgia, but they bring me joy.