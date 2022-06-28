See Games Differently

Follow Me Down The Rabbit Hole Of Celebrities Posing With The Nintendo Gamecube

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: June 28, 2022 at 2:26 pm -
Andrew Weber, Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Anke Dolecki, Donald Faison and Parrin Kaplan (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage)

The Nintendo Gamecube was my favourite console for a few reasons.

The controller was great, the many IPs that came from it were immaculate, and there was an almost humorous amount of press events featuring celebrities either playing or simply holding the console.

The first two are probably understandable, but that last reason is probably a bit confusing. And I totally get it!

I’m not one to think that celebrities are some kind of higher beings. At the end of the day, they’re weird little freaks just like you or me. If anything, they’re weirder little freaks.

However, every time I see a somewhat out-of-pocket picture of a celebrity playing a Gamecube, it gives me a strange feeling of joy. For me, it brings a similar joy to seeing John Cena play the Nintendo Switch and beg for more Metroid games.

From the pictures of an actor furiously playing Super Smash Bros Melee, to the pictures of a musician literally just holding the console, I can’t get enough of it. It’s almost like some sort of sick fascination. It’s like watching cryptid spotting videos for me.

I often just looked at them and wondered, ‘Why? Why were there so fucking many celebrity events for the Gamecube? What the hell was the Nintendo Fusion Tour? Why don’t they do this stuff anymore?’

While there are quite a few pictures for the Nintendo DS, the Wii, and a few for the Switch, the many pictures of celebrities with Gamecube consoles is what I’ll be focusing on here. Please, take a look, and maybe even find some comfort in the mid-noughties-ness of it all.

Mark McGrath during Nintendo Goes Platinum! – Party in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
David Cross and Bob Odenkirk from the movie “Run Ronnie Run” playing the Nintendo Game Cube. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
Paris Hilton with Nintendo gift bag at the Hp Portrait Studio in Park City, Utah (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage) / Paris Hilton during Nintendo Goes Platinum! – Arrivals in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
Actor Alan Cumming and actress Mariska Hargitay at the Nintendo GameCube launch party at 60 Spring Street in New York City. 11/17/2001. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images) | George Lopez at the Nintendo booth during 4th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards – Nintendo Talent Lounge Day 1 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/WireImage)
Jason Alexander plays video games and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson visits the Nintendo booth at the 2003 People’s Choice Awards Backstage Creations Talent Retreat (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)
Rapper Li’L Kim tries out the new Nintendo GameCube with twin actors Dylan (left) and Cole Sprouse during a launch party for the toy at 60 Spring St. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
Marc Anthony and Black Eyed Peas at the Nintendo Booth during 4th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards – Nintendo Talent Lounge Day 2 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/WireImage)
Philip Seymour Hoffman playing the Nintendo Gamecube at the Chrysler Million Dollar Film Festival Party at the Chrysler Lodge. (Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage)

These are all… such beautiful images, and I can’t even explain why. Maybe it’s just the nostalgia, but they bring me joy.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

  • Why are three of the main cast of Scrubs with three other people whom I don’t ever recall being in Scrubs?
    Why is Jason Alexander so mad at the opening of Metroid Prime?
    Who were Bob Odenkirk and David Cross playing with? Playing as?
    So many questions, so few answers…

