See Games Differently

This War Of Mine Now Officially Part Of Polish School Curriculum

David Smith

David Smith

Published 4 hours ago: June 29, 2022 at 11:52 am -
Filed to:education
europePcpc gamingpolandstudentsteachersthis war of mine
This War Of Mine Now Officially Part Of Polish School Curriculum
Image: 11 Bit Studios

The government of Poland is making 11 Bit Studios’ anti-war indie This War of Mine available as a free download to Polish students and educators.

The first part of this story originally appeared in a report from Gamesindustry.biz in 2020. At the time, the game has been added to the official reading list for Polish schools, becoming the first video game to receive this kind of recognition. Its addition followed a 2019 campaign to get the game added to the Polish curriculum which ended with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki adding it to the reading list for the 2020/21 academic year.

Until now, it hasn’t been clear how players would be able to access it. Now, they know: it’s free to download from the Polish government’s website. Again, the intent here is to make the game available as a resource to teachers and students. As GamesRadar noted however, it is DRM-free and does not appear to be region-locked, meaning technically anyone can grab it. It is the Polish version of the game though, so if you can’t read Polish then you probably won’t be able to play it. The global version with multiple languages is currently available in the Steam Summer Sale for only $AU5.79 (or 80% off).

The Polish government website also hosts further materials related to the game and its setting, created in partnership with 11 Bit Studios. This includes an essay on the game itself and how it can be used in the classroom, along with lesson plans, associated topics, and other recommended reading.

This War of Mine was released in 2014 and explored the four-year Siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian War. Running from 1992 to 1996, it remains the longest siege of a capital city in modern warfare history. This War of Mine received a great deal of praise for its unflinching view of the horrors of war. It had sold over 4.5 million units worldwide as of April 2019.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.