Resident Evil Village Is Getting A VR Port For PS5

Who needs a real haunted house when you can put a fake haunted house on your face? If you own a PlayStation 5, stepping into a digital realm will be a lot easier soon. At today’s State of Play showcase, Capcom revealed that its 2021 horror game Resident Evil Village will be available for PSVR2 — y’know, when the hardware actually becomes available.

First revealed (well, officially) back in January, the PSVR 2 is Sony’s second iteration on its proprietary virtual reality hardware. In line with all the other technological advancements between Sony’s console generations, it’s capable of some pretty impressive output. Its panel refresh rate is at 120 hz, for the games that can support such a frame rate, and it’ll display games at 4K on an OLED screen. For the folks who love to pore over specifics about this stuff, here’s the full rundown.

The controller, called the Sense — kind of like the PS5’s DualSense controller — features “finger-touch detection,” meaning it can sense (sorry) your inputs without you needing to push any buttons. Also, the headset itself, which has a field of view set at 110 degrees, has built-in haptics. They say scalp massages are supposed to be some of the most relaxing messages, but for some reason I imagine this won’t be the same.

As for games, yes, Resident Evil Village is the big one. The first-party marquee is Horizon Call of the Mountain, a spin-off of Guerrilla Games’ enormously popular Horizon series of open-world action RPGs about fighting giant robot monsters. It’s being developed by Firesprite, the makers of 2013 VR game The Playroom, in conjunction with Guerrilla Games. (Sony acquired Firesprite as a first-party studio last year.) It does not star Aloy, the protagonist of both mainline games.

In an investor filing earlier this year, Sony said it has 20 games planned for PSVR2’s launch window. Here are two other games en route, as shown off in today’s showcase:

That’s not all the zombie-ing en route to PSVR2. The Walking Dead: Sins and Sinners Chapter 2, a first-person game about killing a bunch of the undead and trying not to become undead yourself, is also coming to VR. No release date.

Space exploration game No Man’s Sky is getting a Switch port later this year, which will be followed by a full VR version for PSVR. No release date for this one either.

Sony did not announce a release date for the PSVR2. Also, sorry to be the bearer of bad news to all those who very understandably have yet to secure an elusive PS5, but the hardware isn’t functional with any PlayStation 4 models.