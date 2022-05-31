Every Press Conference Replacing E3 And When You Can Watch Them In Australia [Updated]

With only a month to go, it’s time to start planning our Definitely Not E3 2022 schedule. This year is a little different because there is no E3 conference to speak of. Instead, this year will see revolve around a slate of digital showcases and press conferences you can watch from home. To make things a bit easier, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of every Not E3 2022 conference that’s been confirmed so far in Australian times. Some currently have times, and some have only planted a flag on a specific date. Others haven’t even decided on a day yet.

Updated 1/6/2022: Updated to include the Sega showcase on Friday, June 3.

E3 2022

Insert funeral dirge here. E3 is of course cancelled in 2022, with neither an in-person nor digital show going ahead as planned. Unfortunate, we know, but it’s 2022 – we don’t need E3 to have a good time. Numerous publishers and platforms are stepping over E3’s still-warm corpse to proceed with the expensive showcases and announcements they already had in the works.

Below, you’ll find times and dates for every confirmed Not E3 2022 press conference in Australian times.

PlayStation State of Play June 2022

Despite habitually shying away from The E3 Period over the last few years, it seems Sony has decided to stage a June comeback. A new State of Play broadcast will drop on June 3, 2022. The show will be focused on updates from PlayStation’s third-party publishers and some new PlayStation VR2 games.

Friday, June 3, 2022

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC: 8:00 AM AEST

NT, SA: 7:30 AM ACST

WA: 6:00 AM AWST

NZ: 10:00 AM NZST

Sega [New]

Will the rumours pan out? Will Sega actually announce a Dreamcast mini? Tune in to find out.

Friday, June 3, 2022

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC: 9:00 PM AEST

NT, SA: 8:30 PM ACST

WA: 7:00 PM AWST

NZ: 11:00 PM NZST

Summer Games Fest 2022 and Day of the Devs

Friday, June 10, 2022

Summer Games Fest has confirmed its dates for Friday, June 10. The 10th annual Day of the Devs showcase will kick off right after the main SGF broadcast wraps up.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC: 4:00 AM AEST

NT, SA: 3:30 AM ACST

WA: 2:00 AM AWST

NZ: 6:00 AM NZST

Netflix Geeked Week

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Netflix Geeked Week kicks off on Saturday, June 11. This showcase will be largely about Netflix’s upcoming nerd-centric roster of shows and films, but may include announcements about its burgeoning games platform too.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC: 3:00 AM AEST

NT, SA: 2:30 AM ACST

WA: 1:00 AM AWST

NZ: 5:00 AM NZST

Tribeca Games Spotlight

Saturday, June 11, 2022

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC: 5:00 AM AEST

NT, SA: 4:30 AM ACST

WA: 3:00 AM AWST

NZ: 7:00 AM NZST

Guerilla Collective

Sunday, June 12, 2022

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC: 1:00 AM AEST

NT, SA: 12:30 AM ACST

WA: 11:00 PM AWST

NZ: 3:00 AM NZST

Wholesome Games Direct

Sunday, June 12, 2022

Wholesome Games Direct has confirmed it will hold a June showcase in 2022. This is a showcase for indies of a particularly cute, cuddly, and family-friendly sort. If what you’re into is low-stress, low-intensity games with immaculate vibes, this is the showcase for you.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC: 2:30 AM AEST

NT, SA: 2:00 AM ACST

WA: 12:30 AM AWST

NZ: 4:30 AM NZST

Future Games Show

Sunday, June 12, 2022

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC: 3:00 AM AEST

NT, SA: 4:30 AM ACST

WA: 3:00 AM AWST

NZ: 7:00 AM NZST

Future of Play Direct [NEW]

Sunday, June 12, 2022

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC: 3:30 AM AEST

NT, SA: 3:00 AM ACST

WA: 1:30 AM AWST

NZ: 5:30 AM NZST

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Monday, June 13, 2022

Expect a lot of heavy hitters in this showcase, which will be the biggest for the entire season. What we’re prepared to bet on here and now: there won’t be any announcements from Activision Blizzard studios as Xbox’s acquisition deal with ABK is not yet complete. As a further note, if you live in New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, or the ACT, the 13th is the Queen’s Birthday public holiday.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC: 3:00 AM AEST

NT, SA: 2:30 AM ACST

WA: 1:00 AM AWST

NZ: 5:00 AM NZST

PC Gaming Show

Monday, June 13, 2022

The PC Gaming Show will return this year, also on Monday, June 13.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC: 5:00 AM AEST

NT, SA: 4:30 AM ACST

WA: 3:00 AM AWST

NZ: 7:00 AM NZST

Cancelled Or Postponed

EA Play Live

Bring the band back in, we need another funeral dirge. EA has confirmed that its EA Play Live event will not happen in 2022. Instead, EA says it will be revealing games from its forthcoming slate ‘when the time is right for them.’ That may mean it will hold a showcase later in the year, or simply roll out announcements as they come to hand. Based on the frequent Dead Space livestreams, we’d say the “news as it comes to hand” method is the one EA is going with.

And the rest

Publishers that regularly hold E3 conferences and haven’t announced anything yet: Nintendo, Devolver Digital, Ubisoft, and Square Enix. If/when these publishers stake their claim on a Not E3 2022 conference timeslot, we will update this piece with Australian times to reflect it.

Concluded events

505 Games Spring Showcase (Tuesday, May 17, 2022)

Editor’s note: This piece can and should be considered a living document. If you see it return to the front page as we move closer to E3 season, it’s because we’ve added new information to it.