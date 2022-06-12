See Games Differently

You Can Buy A Gaming PC At Bunnings Now

David Smith

David Smith

Published 44 mins ago: June 13, 2022 at 9:01 am
Image: Kokkai Ng, Getty

Did you know you can buy a prefab gaming PC at Bunnings now? Because I certainly didn’t.

Bunnings, national hardware megachain and favourite weekend destination of baby boomers cheaply outfitting their seventh home, now deals in gaming peripherals. And not just cheap stuff either, they’re into the high-end, fancy gear. $400 Cherry keyboards and $700 Twitch streamer desks. Seriously, take a look.

Desks. Gaming chairs. Headsets. Mice. Keyboards. Mousepads. Speakers. A kitschy lamp that projects the Call of Duty logo onto your desk? Even kitschier home decor, like signs that say Go Away, I’m Gaming. It’s like a Zing Pop Culture shop has taken root in the Bunnings brainstem and is rapidly spreading.

They’re also selling a foosball table. That’s not really capital-g Gamer related, but it is novel.

Anyway, I was today years old when I discovered the Bunnings range was far wider than I already thought it was. I was also today years old when I discovered that TEAC, a brand that was everywhere in my childhood, does in fact still exist.

When did this happen? Was it recent? Have these gaming peripherals been hanging out at Bunnings for a while and I just haven’t noticed? I have so many questions.

Anyway, there you go: Bunnings Warehouse does gamer gear now. Lowest latency is just the beginning.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • News to me! But all they have to do is add a stationary aisle at this point and I wouldn’t have to go anywhere else!

