Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of God of War: Ragnarok In Australia

Kratos and Atreus are back in the latest and greatest instalment of the beloved “Dad-sim”, God of War: Ragnarok, with its release date slated for November 9 this year.

The final instalment of God of War’s Norse saga will revolve around Kratos’ son, Atreus, who seeks more knowledge about the role he’s fated to play in the looming battle of Ragnarok. If you’ve been following along with the games or have even a small inkling about Norse mythology, you’ll know that Ragnarok (and Atreus’ real name) spells out a sequence of disastrous events that will lead to the end of the world. Yeah, not good.

As Kratos, you’ll need to put aside your fear of repeating past mistakes and step up to be the father Atreus deserves, all while battling Nordic gods and monsters in fluid and cutthroat combat. Your trusty Leviathan Axe will make a mighty comeback alongside the Blade of Chaos and Guardian Shield, now imbued with more abilities than before.

While we don’t know much else about the sequel right now, we think that its apocalyptic plotline is more than enough incentive for God of War fans to lock in their pre-orders.

Where to find the cheapest copy of God of War: Ragnarok in Australia

Surprise, surprise. The cheapest copy of God of War: Ragnarok can currently be found over at Amazon Australia for $78 on PS4 and $99 on PS5. Considering that the recommended retail price is $109.95 for PS4 and $124.95 for PS5, that’s a pretty solid savings on either version.

This is followed by JB Hi-Fi with $79 on PS4 and $99 on PS5, with Big W close behind with $99 on PS4 and $114 on PS5.

These prices all cater for the standard edition of the game, which comes with Kratos’ Risen Snow Armour and Atreus’ Risen Snow Tunic as a special pre-order bonus.

Here’s where you can find a copy of God of War: Ragnarok for cheap:

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to find a lead on where to nab the elusive Collector’s or Jotnar Edition of God of War, you won’t find one here or anywhere else in Australia. While you can look to online marketplaces such as eBay, you’ll find that many of the prices have been scaled up by resellers.

It’s a real shame, considering that both editions had such cool merch, including a 16-inch replica of Mjölner, a Dwarven dice set and a Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. It was honestly one of the best special edition goody boxes we’ve seen in a long time, so it sucks that there’s been such a limited supply.

But if we do spot any on sale, we’ll be sure to update this piece to let you all know. Fingers crossed.

God of War: Ragnarok will be released on November 9 as a PlayStation exclusive.