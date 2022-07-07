Elden Ring’s ‘Let Me Solo Her’ Gifted Actual Sword By Devs, Because He’s A Legend

Elden Ring took the world by storm earlier this year, but of the millions of players, one rose above the rest: Klein Tsuboi, AKA “Let Me Solo Her.” Weidling nothing but dual katanas and a pot on his head, he helped other players kill one of the game’s toughest bosses thousands of times. Now publisher Bandai Namco has finally gotten around to sending him an official swag box, complete with a personal thank you note and real life sword.

“It’s here,” Tsuboi tweeted on Thursday alongside photos of the package he received. “Thank you Bandai Namco and Elden Ring for giving me this gift and congratulating me for being #LetMeSoloHer.”

Thank you @BandaiNamcoUS and @ELDENRING for giving me this gift and congratulating me for being #LetMeSoloHer . I can still remember my first experience with the soulsborne series and almost quitting because of Iudex Gundyr in Dark souls 3. I'm glad I persisted and (1/3) pic.twitter.com/w2FF77HRnO — KleinTsuboi (@TsuboiKlein) July 6, 2022

In addition to the sword and personalised note was a cloak like the one Melina wears and some other trinkets. The package is similar to the one Wheel of Time author Brandon Sanderson received earlier this year after praising the game at length, and while not unique, still includes a literal sword.

Tsuboi started making waves in the Elden Ring community back in April. Players taking on the optional late-game boss Malenia would summon a random internet stranger to help them out. When Tsuboi was the one who showed up buttnaked, he’d tell the other player to “let me solo her.”

And he would, making short work of the notoriously tough foe. As word of his deeds spread across Reddit and social media, he gained a reputation for his naked heroics. By May he’d soloed Malenia over 1,000 times. Elden Ring mods were made in his honour. A new FromSoftware legend was born.

“I can still remember my first experience with the soulsborne series and almost quitting because of Iudex Gundyr in Dark souls 3,” Tsuoboi tweeted yesterday, after receiving his official recognition from the publisher. “I’m glad I persisted and went on to enjoy the game, because this community is one of the most passionate and dedicated people I’ve ever seen in a game, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

He went on to call out specific individuals within the community who had inspired him, naming Vaati, Fighter .Pl, IronPineapple, ChasetheBro, Zullie, LimitBreakers, and BonfireVN among others. It’s unclear what’s next for the Elden Ring star, but FromSoftware has said an expansion for the game is coming. The studio is also already hard at work on a number of new projects, at least one of which famed director Hidetaka Miyazaki said was nearly complete and could be announced in the not too distant future.