Skyrim Co-Op Mod Released, Mostly Actually Works

I know there have been a lot of attempts at releasing multiplayer mods for Skyrim over the years, but none of those have been as ambitious as the co-op mod Skyrim Together Reborn, which aims to get between 2-8 players running around in the same game, completing the same quests and fighting the same monsters.

The mod, which has been years in the making, was released last week. And while it’s not without its teething problems — you can read some of those here — for the most part it works, allowing players to jump into the same world and have all their actions and progress sync up.

To see what this is like in action, here’s a video the development team released earlier in the year, showing five players completing a few story missions:

If you want to try it out yourself, the team have also uploaded this handy video which shows you how to install the mod, followed by how to actually get it running (it’s a lot easier than I would have thought, especially the latter, since all you need to do is wait til the intro is over then hit a “connect” button to join a server):

At time of posting, the developers say that ideally you want to be trying this out with 2-8 players. But there’s scope for much more than that. Here’s another video from earlier in the year, showing a stress test where over 25 players were on the same map at the same time (the devs have since said you can get 30+ if you’re really pushing it):

If you’d like to install the mod, you’ll need the latest versions of either the Special Edition or Legendary Edition, then head here for the download.