TikTok King Turns His Mazda Miata Into A Wiiata

Why go to one of those carnival go-kart racing events when you could simply just turn your car into a Mario Kart Wii machine?

As reported by VG247, TikTok user Tyler Atkin (@ttptng) has spent the past month replacing multiple parts of his Mazda MX-5 Miata, which he has lovingly renamed the ‘Wiiata’, with various Nintendo Wii accessories. Word of warning, we do not recommend trying any of this at home.

It all started on the 25th of June when Atkin decided to replace his steering wheel with the Wiimote wheel that one would receive upon purchasing Mario Kart Wii.

Of course, the TikTok blew up, with 3.1 million views as of writing and over 220,000 likes. After TikTok commenters begged Atkins to take the Wiiata for a test drive, the 26th of June saw him taking the car out for a spin with the Wiimote attachment in tow. While turning seems to be a task, it looks like the guy has managed to make it work.

This king among men then proceeded to quiz his viewers, asking what customisations he should do to the car next. After this, we saw many new additions to the Wiiata.

First, the Wii Nunchuck gearstick on the 30th of June.

Then, the Wii Fit Yoga Mat (designed to be placed between the floor and the Wii Fit Board) on the car floor on 4th of July.

After that, the Wii Baseball Bat for Wii Sports as the handbrake on the 7th of July. While many in the comments argued that the handbrake should’ve been a Wiimote, the baseball bat seems like a much better fit and a lot less finicky.

And then, a small addition on the same day, a Wiimote Wrist Strap for Atkins’ keys. Safety first.

Atkins has also inserted an actual Nintendo Wii in the radio slot, which took a bit more work but eventually allowed him to play Mario Kart Wii in the car with a small screen attachment (not while driving, of course).

An entirely unnecessary and pointless endeavour, but a great set of modifications nonetheless. Hopefully, the journey continues, as many commenters have offered to throw their hat into the ring with Wii-inspired car wraps and interiors. I can’t wait to see the final Wiiata result.