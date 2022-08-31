Get Streaming While This Elgato Stream Deck And Mic Bundle Is Currently $382

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve finally decided to start up that Twitch channel you’ve been talking about for a while now and are currently piecing together your streaming setup, this is a fantastic offer for beginners. You can currently score a solid bundle that includes Elgato’s Stream Deck and the Wave:3 microphone for only $382.

By themselves, both of these pieces of Elgato equipment are worth the investment, but this bundle price is pretty good for what’s included. Separately, the Stream Deck can retail for up to $239.95 to $259 through Australian retailers like EB Games and JB Hi-Fi, while the Wave:3 will set you back somewhere in the range of $239.95 to $269 from the same retailers.

Even Amazon Australia, which is selling the bundle, has the full price of the Wave:3 listed as $239 – although it’s currently on sale for $207 (the MK.1 Stream Deck is also on sale for $175, which is a pretty solid price in and of itself).

In any case, going by these full retail prices, this bundle deal will save you up to $145 if you were to buy this equipment separately.

What can the stream deck and mic do?

We’re particularly fond of the Elgato Wave:3 as a streaming microphone, which connects to your PC via USB, can record with a sample rate of 96kHz and a bit rate of 24-bit, and includes external controls for volume, gain, and mix. It also includes Elgato’s audio mixing software, Wave Link, which is convenient if you don’t have mixing software on hand already.

The Stream Deck included in this bundle is the MK.1 version from 2017, it’s still a great choice for an audio and video switcher. Compared to the newer MK.2, the MK.1 has the same functionality with mostly cosmetic differences between the two stream decks.

It includes 15 customisable buttons and has a pretty easy-to-manage interface, so it’s not hard to set up actions for your stream. The deck itself is pretty inconspicuous, so it’ll fit nicely on your desk while letting you easily adjust your audio and video on the fly.

With this bundle, your setup will be one step closer to a level of professionalism that’ll let you stream with the best of them.

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.1 and Wave:3 bundle is available here.