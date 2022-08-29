See Games Differently

Halo Voice Actor Directing Batshit Anti-Biden Propaganda Film

1

Ari Notis

Published 4 hours ago: August 30, 2022 at 1:25 am -
Filed to:arbiter
bidenfamilybreitbartcreativeworksentertainment2ccultureginacaranohalohalo3harveyweinsteinhumaninteresthunterhunterbidenjoebidenjohnjameslaurencefoxlicencetokilllucasfilmobamapedropascalrobertdavirtasvadumthemandalorianvadumvideogamesvideogaming
Halo Voice Actor Directing Batshit Anti-Biden Propaganda Film
Image: The Unreported Society / 343 Industries / Halopedia / Kotaku

Over the weekend, a trailer for a blatantly right-wing biopic about president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, made the rounds. It looks all kinds of bonkers. Also, it’s directed by a voice actor from Bungie’s Halo trilogy. Hey, let’s all give it up for the gaming angle!

The film, titled My Son Hunter, has been threatened since late last year. It’s being brought to us by production company The Unreported Society, which “strives to broadcast truth that the media tries to cover up.” (Former projects including ObamaGate the Movie and a podcast about the Harvey Weinstein trial.) My Son Hunter stars London mayoral hopeful (1.9% of the vote) Laurence Fox in the titular role, with ‘80s soap star John James playing Joe Biden. Actor and former MMA fighter Gina Carano also appears in a role that’s billed as “Secret Service Agent” but really just appears to be one of those fourth-wall-breaking narrator roles. It’s being distributed by Breitbart, the far-right commentary site.

Narratively, My Son Hunter will, to borrow The Unreported Society’s logline, “tell the story of the Biden Family Corruption through the eyes of Hunter Biden” (capitalisation unchanged). Footage in the trailer seems to portray the cacophony of incongruous, unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden and Ukraine. It’s like a right-wing echo chamber come to life as dramatically colour-balanced cinematography. You’ve gotta see it to believe it:

In the director’s chair is Robert Davi, an actor who connoisseurs of ‘80s and ‘90s cinema will know as a familiar face who appeared in everything from The Goonies to Die Hard, and made perhaps his most notable appearance as the villain in the 1990 James Bond film Licence to Kill. But you may also recognise him as the voice behind ‘Rtas Vadum, the Covenant shipmaster from Halo 2 and Halo 3. A key ally of the Arbiter, Vadum spearheads the Elites’ defection from the Prophets in an effort to back humanity on the quest of “making it so all sentient life in the galaxy isn’t eliminated in an instant.” Vadum also gets the trilogy’s “then it is an even fight” line, which was, back then, a requisite for all action series.

Carano, of course, appeared in The Mandalorian as a bounty hunter opposite Pedro Pascal’s leading character. Over the past few years, she repeatedly used her social media accounts to peddle dangerous right-wing talking points (transphobia, covid denialism, some hints of anti-Semitism). Last February, both Lucasfilm and Carano’s agency dropped her.

“The script [for My Son Hunter] was instantly intriguing and side-achingly hilarious to me, especially after being newly exposed to the political realm in 2020,” Carano told Deadline. “Robert Davi is someone who reached out to me as soon as I was ‘cancelled’ in February 2021.”

My Son Hunter appears to have had the opposite of its intended effect, with commenters across social media platforms noting how damn cool the trailer makes Hunter Biden look. It also permanently tarnished one of the coolest characters from my favourite game. Tsk tsk, thanks Obama.

 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • ” It also permanently tarnished one of the coolest characters from my favourite game.”

    I’m sure Ari’s emotional attachment to this one videogame character was so wounded, he found time to use it as an excuse to do a political writeup instead.

    Ari should thank Oh Bummer and Brandon for allowing Iran to continue their militarily-oriented nuclear weapons program. The previous Iran nuclear deal allowed the regime to bring in funds to continue its military activities in exchange for REDUCING, not stopping, military nuclear activity. The current deal in negotiations? Even worse than that, making concessions for less concrete guarantees. Pakistan, India, and Israel, AmeriKKKa’s greatest ally, should ideally glass themselves for their roles in advancing nuclear proliferation, but condemning them wasn’t on either of the two’s agendas.

    I’m sure Libya’s doing just fine after NATO went through it with some ‘nation-building’, too. Gaddafi cancelled his nuclear weapons program on the basis of AmeriKKKan guarantees, setting an amazing example for North Korea when AmeriKKKa decided to bomb the country to rubble and entrenching NK’s commitment to developing nuclear weapons.

    They really do give out Nobel Prizes for anything these days.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.