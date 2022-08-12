Kirby’s Dream Buffet Is All About Becoming The Largest Boy

This year has proved to be a great year for our round boy, and Kirby’s Dream Buffet is the next piece of proof of that.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land was a rousing success and a personal favourite of mine from this year. The year of Kirby’s 30th birthday has really been a doozy, huh?

While it was previously assumed that Kirby’s Dream Buffet’s multiplayer experience would be similar to the multiplayer bean man game Fall Guys after the announcement trailer was released, we’ve now got a whole lot of new information on what’s in store, and it’s not too far away either.

Announced last night by the official Nintendo Twitter account, Kirby’s Dream Buffet will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch next week, on August 17th.

Roll into this smorgasbord of fun with 3 other friends in local wireless or online! Or play with a buddy on the same system! Kirby’s Dream Buffet releases on 8/17, exclusively on #NintendoSwitch Pre-order now at: https://t.co/SOAWIfyfe5 pic.twitter.com/wCjSYMt02N — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 11, 2022

The announcement also came with an overview trailer, which told us a whole lot about what to expect.

First things first, the aim of the game is not really to make people fall to their untimely deaths. Instead, it’s all about becoming a big ol’ fat boy. That’s right, Kirby’s Dream Buffet wants you to eat a metric fucktonne and get nice and large to win. The largest Kirby will reign. Amazing.

There are three game types that will be available in Kirby’s Dream Buffet, all of which are 4-player games played through local wireless and online. Unfortunately, it looks like couch co-op will only support two players per system, which is a bit of a letdown.

In Race, players will have to roll through courses and eat as many strawberries as they can to grow larger and larger, and the biggest boy wins by the end of it. In Mini-Game, you’re set on smaller areas where you have to eat as many strawberries as you can before the time runs out. In Battle Royale, it’s a similar situation to Mini-Game except knocking other Kirby’s off the edge will give you all of their strawberries, and you can also use food-related Copy Abilities to win.

All three of these game modes will reward the very biggest boy as the winner.

As just mentioned, there are Copy Food Abilities. Kirby’s Dream Buffet includes a new set of abilities that can be used by eating certain foods, which will allow Kirby to transform into different forms to win.

Outside of gameplay, collected strawberries can be used to purchase extra stages as well as Kirby customisations such as accessories, obtained in the Rewards Menu. Character Treats can also be collected, and chosen to be your pedestal when you start a Race.

Now all I can think about is Kirby Burger Hat.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet will be released on August 17th for Nintendo Switch.