Have Yourself A Wheelie Good Time While The Logitech G29 Racing Wheel Is On Sale

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you spend a lot of time playing racing sims and you feel a need for speed that your controller just can’t handle, then it might be time to grab yourself a steering wheel. Also known as racing wheels, these controllers are designed to replicate the feel of driving an actual car, by replicating the force feedback and resistance of the steering wheel and pedals.

A racing wheel isn’t something that everyone needs, but if your gaming diet is predominately consumed by titles like Gran Turismo 7, then it could be a worthwhile investment – especially when you can nab one at a nice price.

Logitech’s G29 Driving Force Wheel with Shifter combo is currently on sale for $439 here. This set includes a steering wheel, pedals and gear shifter, and usually retails for $549.95, so you’ll be saving a meaty $110 off its price tag.

Considering that the base G29 set – which includes just the steering wheel and pedals – retails for $499.95, that’s a pretty solid bargain. You’re paying less for the steering wheel and pedals, with a bonus shifter thrown in (coincidentally that G29 base set is also on sale for $375 here).

What can the Logitech G29 wheel do?

As far as racing wheels go, Logitech is one of the go-to brands when it comes to quality and durability. The Logitech G29 is a sturdy steering wheel and pedal set, which uses a dual-motor system and helical gears to provide precise force feedback while driving. Much like an actual car, the wheel also has a 900-degree lock-to-lock rotation.

The added 6-speed shifter is also another step in replicating the real-life experience, by allowing you to change gears as you would with an actual car.

Is the Logitech G29 compatible with the PS5?

It sure is! According to Logitech’s listing for the G29, the steering wheel is compatible with the PS3, the PS4 and the PS5. So if you’re looking for something to use with your PS4 with the intention of upgrading to a PS5 down the line, you’ll have a future-proof steering wheel. It’s also compatible with PC if that’s your preferred platform when playing racing sims.

In terms of games, the Logitech G29 steering wheel is compatible with recent and popular titles like WRC 10, NASCAR 21 Ignition, F1 2021, Gran Turismo Sport and Gran Turismo 7. You can find a full list of PS4, PS5 and PC games that the Logitech G29 steering wheel is compatible with at the end of this page.

You can drive away with the Logitech G29 Driving Force Wheel (with Shifter) on sale here, while the standard Logitech G29 Driving Force Wheel is on sale here.