ScribbleTaku 2

Published 1 hour ago: August 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hiya folks! Hope your week has been terrible. Just joking, what a trick! I hope it was great.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was a reference to a purely devilish deed that I think we all tried once and were nefariously happy with the result. That’s right, the game referenced was the OG, the one and only The Sims.

Poor guy. He has no idea that his end is coming. (Image: EA)

The winner of this round is djbear, so shouts out!

To add on, there was a comment from mdrit asking what tablet I’m using for the drawings. I got an iPad Mini with the Apple Pencil and am using Procreate, which is super simple and easy to use! I find that the smaller size is good for me, as I’m usually used to using my phone to draw and the smaller size is also easier to take around.

Alright folks, another round. What’s the game here?

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

