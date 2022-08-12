ScribbleTaku 2

Hiya folks! Hope your week has been terrible. Just joking, what a trick! I hope it was great.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was a reference to a purely devilish deed that I think we all tried once and were nefariously happy with the result. That’s right, the game referenced was the OG, the one and only The Sims.

The winner of this round is djbear, so shouts out!

To add on, there was a comment from mdrit asking what tablet I’m using for the drawings. I got an iPad Mini with the Apple Pencil and am using Procreate, which is super simple and easy to use! I find that the smaller size is good for me, as I’m usually used to using my phone to draw and the smaller size is also easier to take around.

Alright folks, another round. What’s the game here?