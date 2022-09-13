EA Making ‘The Next Great Hunting Game’ With Dynasty Warriors Studio, Set In Feudal Japan

EA Originals has announced a partnership with KOEI TECMO and studio Omega Force, the minds behind the Warriors series of fighting games.

In a press release, EA announced that through their EA Originals label in partnership with KOEI TECMO, they would be publishing a new AAA title developed by the folks at Omega Force.

The game will reportedly be a brand new IP, stated as ‘the next great hunting game’ based in ‘fantasy feudal Japan’. while not much else has been stated, they also reveal that more details will be coming ‘later this month’.

In that same press release, Executive Vice President of KOEI TECMO Yosuke Hayashi had this to say:

“It’s an honour to be partnering with EA Originals and to have the support of a team with such an incredible track record of releasing groundbreaking new games. The EA team fully embraces our creative independence and have become invaluable partners offering both development and publishing support. Adding the global resources of EA with our own will help us introduce a new kind of hunting game to a global audience of players and expand our reach into global markets. I’m really looking forward to the day that gamers from around the world can play this new game.”

EA Originals pretty much stands in a league of its own when it comes to EA as a whole. The label is responsible for publishing absolute bangers such as It Takes Two, Fe, Sea of Solitude and Unravel, which are all games I go absolutely bonkers for. I would go as far as to say that the EA Originals label is reserved for more new and exciting ideas, which is honestly something I love seeing in the gaming world.

KOEI TECMO and studio Omega Force are a beacon for hack-and-slash games. Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors exist in their own right as largely successful hack-and-slash games, with the former being a spin-off of KOEI’s own Romance of the Three Kingdoms series and the latter being a sister series to the former but instead based on Japan’s Sengoku period.

However, they’re also well-known for delving into hack-and-slash titles adjacent to franchises outside of their own. Titles like Hyrule Warriors, Fire Emblem Warriors, and Dragon Quest Heroes are all great examples of this, with all being great games in their own right while still having the classic Warriors vibe that Omega Force is known for.

On top of that, Omega Force and KOEI have also developed and published a range of hack-and-slash games related to the anime world, with their One Piece: Pirate Warriors and Attack on Titan games being a whole lot of fun.

So while I’m not entirely sure what ‘the next great hunting game’ means, here’s hoping that it slaps!