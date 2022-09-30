See Games Differently

Scorn Is Dropping A Week Early, If You Think You Can Stomach It

David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: September 30, 2022 at 12:32 pm
Scorn Is Dropping A Week Early, If You Think You Can Stomach It
Image: Ebb Software, Xbox

Remember that really gross, weird game that premiered during the Xbox Series X|S pre-release hype event? The one that looked like something H.R. Giger might have made if they gave him access to the Unreal Engine?

No?

Allow me to remind you.

It’s just all very glisteny and goopy and there’s skin and blood and everything is just a little bit too overtly sexual. It’s just .. it’s a lot of trailer to take in at once.

Scorn had its most recent showing during the Xbox and Bethesda Don’t-Call-It-An-E3 Showcase, where it was revealed to be a kind of open world, exploratory shooter. Observe:

You see what I mean, right? It’s like Giger’s Terrifying Body Horror Simulator 2022.

Anyway, Scorn is out next week and you’ll be able to grab it on Game Pass too. There’s been no clear explanation as to why the game suddenly moved its release date up a bit, but given how steeped it is in horror, I have to imagine developer Ebb Software and publisher Xbox wanted to get it out ahead of Halloween.

Scorn is coming to Xbox platforms and PC.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.