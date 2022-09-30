Scorn Is Dropping A Week Early, If You Think You Can Stomach It

Remember that really gross, weird game that premiered during the Xbox Series X|S pre-release hype event? The one that looked like something H.R. Giger might have made if they gave him access to the Unreal Engine?

No?

Allow me to remind you.

It’s just all very glisteny and goopy and there’s skin and blood and everything is just a little bit too overtly sexual. It’s just .. it’s a lot of trailer to take in at once.

Scorn had its most recent showing during the Xbox and Bethesda Don’t-Call-It-An-E3 Showcase, where it was revealed to be a kind of open world, exploratory shooter. Observe:

You see what I mean, right? It’s like Giger’s Terrifying Body Horror Simulator 2022.

Anyway, Scorn is out next week and you’ll be able to grab it on Game Pass too. There’s been no clear explanation as to why the game suddenly moved its release date up a bit, but given how steeped it is in horror, I have to imagine developer Ebb Software and publisher Xbox wanted to get it out ahead of Halloween.

Scorn is coming to Xbox platforms and PC.