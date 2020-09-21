Every Game That’s Actually Launching On The Xbox Series X In November

The Xbox Series X is now available for pre-order, launching on November 20 2020. The Xbox Series X will cost $749 in Australia, while the Xbox Series S will cost $499. We already know that Halo Infinite has been delayed until 2021. So what can you look forward to early in the Xbox Series X’s release schedule?

Microsoft’s announcement indicated there would be over 100 titles optimised for Xbox Series X releasing this year, including Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Gears 5 and more.

While these games will feature enhanced graphics, ray tracing and faster loading speeds, a date was not set for these updates. It means you’ll likely be playing the same Xbox One versions of each game for some time after launch.

Games developed for Xbox Series X that are launching in November currently include:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla



The next iteration in Ubisoft’s long running Assassin’s Creed series has a launch date that exactly coincides with the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

You can pre-order a copy from Amazon Australia for $69.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon



If your Japanese is fluent then you’ve been able to play Like A Dragon on current gen consoles since early this year, but if you want it in English, you’ve had to wait a little.

You’ll have to wait a few days after the console goes on sale to get your Yakuza fix in on the Xbox One Series X, with the current release date set for November 13 2020.

Grab a copy of the Xbox Series X Day One Edition for $74.99 from Amazon.

The Falconeer



A game in which you can literally give your opponents the bird. Quite a frightening bird, really. The Falconeer is due out on Xbox Series X on 10 November 2020 in Australia.

Grab a copy from Amazon for $59.

Watch Dogs: Legion



OK, this one is technically cheating, and may not pay off for two reasons. The current release date for Watch Dogs: Legion is October 29 for the Xbox One edition, and “Holiday 2020” for the Xbox Series X edition.

October isn’t November, but that probably doesn’t matter for a game that’s already been delayed and would arrive before you had a console to play it on anyway.

That being said, Amazon’s currently listing the Xbox Series X edition as coming out on that exact same October 29th date. It could well be a data entry error, or Amazon might know more than we do. Smart money is on the former.

You can pre-order a copy — which you might have before your Xbox Series X, or at worst by the end of the year — for $69 through Amazon.

Xbox Series X users will also have access to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s 100+ game streaming subscription service covering all things Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox. There’s plenty of ripper titles on the service, including brand new releases, so there’ll be plenty there to keep you going if you choose to purchase an Xbox Series X early.

Microsoft’s also promising a number of games on Xbox Game Pass at launch for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The Medium

Scorn

Tetris Effect: Connected

These games will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

The Medium is Bloober Team’s new psychological puzzler featuring a medium crossing between worlds. Scorn is a horror shooter inspired by the gloomy works of H.R. Giger and Tetris Effect: Connected is a multiplayer expansion for hit puzzle Tetris Effect.

Backwards compatibility has been a core focus for Microsoft through both Xbox Game Pass and digital emulation of game discs. The current plan is for all Xbox One games that don’t require the Kinect to be playable at launch on Xbox Series X.

For all the other blockbuster titles releasing this year and next, you’ll need to wait a little longer, either into December or properly into next year.

As an example, the Xbox Series X/Series S version of Cyberpunk 2077 arrives in November and will be playable on Xbox Series X — but only in its Xbox One iteration. If you want the actual Xbox Series X version of that game, you’ll be waiting until 2021 to play it.

