Xbox Series X And Xbox Series S: Price, Release Date, Specs [Updated]

The next generation of gaming consoles launches at the end of this year with the Xbox Series X and PS5. While Sony has yet to play their hand, Microsoft has now revealed almost everything you need to know about the upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles including specifications, pricing, release date and launch titles.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S: Release Date & Price

The Xbox Series X will cost $749 in Australia, while the Xbox Series S will cost $499.

Both consoles will launch on November 10 locally, in line with the worldwide release.

Pre-orders for the two consoles will go live on September 22 with some Australian retailers like EB Games offering trade-in deals for those looking to upgrade. You can check out the pre-order landing hubs for EB Games and JB Hi-Fi now, although the pre-orders won’t open until later in September.

If you want to grab either console, you’ll need to get in quick. Reports from earlier in the year indicate next gen consoles may experience stock shortages due to production delays.

Xbox Series X: Specs

The higher-powered Xbox Series X offers some fantastic specs enabling 4K @ 60 FPS performance targets. Here’s everything you’ll find unde the hood:

CPU: 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8 GHz | 3.5 GHz w/ SMT Enabled

8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8 GHz | 3.5 GHz w/ SMT Enabled GPU: AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz

AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz GPU Power: 12.15 TFLOPS

12.15 TFLOPS SoC: Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC

Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC RAM: 16GB GDDR6 RAM | 10GB @ 560GB/s | 6GB @ 336GB/s

16GB GDDR6 RAM | 10GB @ 560GB/s | 6GB @ 336GB/s Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS Storage: 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD | 2.4GB/sec uncompressed | 4.8GB/sec compressed

1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD | 2.4GB/sec uncompressed | 4.8GB/sec compressed Expandable Storage: 1TB Expansion Card

1TB Expansion Card Backwwards Compatibility: “1000s” of backwards compatible titles from Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox

“1000s” of backwards compatible titles from Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox Disc Drive: Yes, 4K UHD Blu-ray

Yes, 4K UHD Blu-ray Display Out: HDMI 2.1

Xbox Series S: Specs

The Xbox Series S is a budget version of the Series S, but still boasts some impressive hardware. While it won’t run physical games, these specs give plenty of other reasons to consider purchasing this console over the Series X:

CPU: 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6 GHz | 3.4 GHz w/ SMT Enabled

8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6 GHz | 3.4 GHz w/ SMT Enabled GPU: AMD RDNA 2 GPU 20 CUs @ 1.565 GHz

AMD RDNA 2 GPU 20 CUs @ 1.565 GHz GPU Power: 4 TFLOPS

4 TFLOPS SoC: Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC

Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC RAM: 10GB GDDR6 RAM | 8GB @ 224GB/s | 2GB @ 56GB/s

10GB GDDR6 RAM | 8GB @ 224GB/s | 2GB @ 56GB/s Performance Target: 1440p @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

1440p @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD | 2.4GB/sec uncompressed | 4.8GB/sec compressed

512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD | 2.4GB/sec uncompressed | 4.8GB/sec compressed Expandable Storage: 1TB Expansion Card

1TB Expansion Card Backwwards Compatibility: “1000s” of backwards compatible titles from Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox

“1000s” of backwards compatible titles from Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox Disc Drive: No, digital only

No, digital only Display Out: HDMI 2.1

Xbox Series X’s ideal target performance is 4K / 60fps

This standard was revealed to Kotaku by the developers that shared the existence of the Xbox Series S earlier in the year. The information stated that the ideal target performance for the new main console (the version already revealed) would be 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, with the second, disc-less console aiming to run at 1440p resolution and 60 frames per second.

While that doesn’t mean every game will be able to hit those performance benchmarks, this is the target that Microsoft aims to hit.

Update 10/9: These specifications, which Kotaku revealed in February 2020, have now been confirmed by the full announcement of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The Xbox controller is getting a refresh

When the Xbox Series X was announced, we got a sneak peak at the the Xbox’s next gen controller — and while it’s fundamentally similar to the Xbox One controller, there are some key differences. At a glance, there’s a brand new share button which allows better screenshot capture, and a more complex D-pad inspired by the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller.

Microsoft also detailed in the announcement that its shape has been refined to accomodate a wider range of people, although how exactly this has been implemented is unclear.

The new Xbox controller will also be compatible with the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs — and will come bundled with the next gen Xbox, as is standard.

Xbox Series X/S Confirmed Games

At the 2019 Game Awards, Hellblade 2, sequel to the excellent Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was revealed with a mysterious new trailer. The footage released was our first glimpse at the capabilities of the next gen Xbox, with all footage being captured in-game.

Other flagship games confirmed to be coming to the next gen Xbox include:

Halo Infinite

Watch Dogs Legion

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Two mystery Ubisoft titles

Untitled Battlefield sequel

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Update 8/5: A May 2020 episode of Inside Xbox gave a larger look at some of the titles coming to Xbox Series X.

Update 10/9: Further launch titles have been revealed in the months since the initial Xbox Series X announcement including:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Gears Tactics

Tetris Effect: Connected

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Scorn

But no exclusives at launch

In a recent interview with MCV, Head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, indicated that the next gen Xbox would not have an exclusive titles that couldn’t be played on other devices, seemingly including the Xbox One in that statement:

As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices,” Booty explains. “We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.

This means that most or all games released for the next gen Xbox are likely also coming to the Xbox One and PC, at least over the next one or two years.

Update 10/9: This approach was confirmed by Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, who stated the reason for this lack of exclusivity was a focus on inclusion and accessibility for all Xbox users.

Both new consoles will have backwards compatibility and Xbox Game Pass

Alongside these new releases, the Xbox Series X and Series S will still support Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games via backwards compatibility, as confirmed in the initial launch announcement. Xbox made a point to confirm that all four generations of Xbox would be playable on the next gen console.

In the same announcement, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Game Pass service would be available on its next gen console at launch.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will support a subscription model

Subscriptions are the future of gaming. Already, mainstream services like Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus and Nintendo Online are becoming essential tools for the average gamer – and even consoles are joining the subscription fray, with Telstra offering bundled console subscriptions via Xbox All Access in Australia.

Xbox All Access offers a range of options, including bundles that include an Xbox One X, Game Pass Ultimate and digital game download for $38 a month when signed up to a Telstra phone contract. There’s also a cheaper, $27 per month tier which includes an Xbox One S. Both plans run for 24 months.

On the official Xbox All Access page, Microsoft confirmed that anyone signed up to Xbox All Access that had made at least 12 payments on their original Xbox All Access contract could upgrade to a contract that included the next gen Xbox.

The Xbox Series X will cost $46 a month via Telstra’s Xbox All Access service. The Xbox Series S will cost $33 per month. Both include access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and are impressively affordable options for those unable to make a one-off payment.

As we approach the release of the next gen Xbox, we’re likely to see more solid information pop up about the console, including exact technical specifications and pricing – and we’ll keep this post updated as we learn more.