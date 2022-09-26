This Week In Games Australia: GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL!

Happy Monday to all the beautiful gamers out there, and welcome back to This Week In Games Australia! On the complete flipside of last week, David is out today squeezing just as much as he can out of the long weekend which is truly well deserved. The man works too hard, he is allowed a break as a little treat. Considering his absence, I have jumped into the big man’s chair (not literally, we live in different cities) and am bringing the games of this week to you!

This week is actually a pretty massive week for releases, but the biggest game of this week is obvious. Come on guys, we know it’s FIFA 23. The day of a FIFA release was a day that I used to fear as a retail worker. We’re going to be seeing that bad boy released at the end of the week, but if you were one of the lucky few that managed to get the game during their Big Leak, this release date will mean nothing to you. On the other hand, you might’ve also been banned for playing it so who knows. Oh, and Ted Lasso is there too!

Anyway, let’s get on with it. Here’s what’s coming this week!

September 27th

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic (PC)

For all those desperate for World of Warcraft to go back to ‘how it used to be’, this is gonna be the release for you.

The Spirit & the Mouse (PC/Switch)

This is a game I’ve been very excited about since its announcement. Think Chibi-Robo meets Ratatouille.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC/PS4/PS5)

This will be when the Steam version releases, but also when the anniversary update comes to the console version as well. I’ve been over what’s included in this update before, and I think it’ll be the perfect time for anybody umming and ahhing about Kena to get on it.

September 28th

Moonscars (PC/XBX/PS/NS)

Good lord, this game looks absolutely sick. A 2D pixel-art souls-like platform slasher where you play a cool lady with long white hair? And the beasts look terrifying? Sign me up. This one’s on Game Pass from day dot too, so you know I’ll be on it immediately.

Tunic (PS/NS)

Tunic‘s finally coming out of Xbox exclusivity and is making its way to PlayStation and Switch this week. When I first played it, it lost me, but when I tried it again, I got lost in it.

Hokko Life (XBX/PS/NS)

The PC’s answer to Animal Crossing is leaving early access this week and heading to consoles. Of course, there are many differences between Hokko Life and Animal Crossing, so I’m excited to see what they’ve got in store.

September 29th

Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection (NS)

After much wait, you will now be able to play through the heartwrenching Life is Strange series in a toilet stall of your local shopping centre. The line outside grows, and someone even knocks on the door, but you’ll be too engrossed in the story, just as God intended.

Brewmaster (PC/XBX/PS)

Have you ever been at a brewery and thought, “This is easy. I could easily do this. I have seen The Simpsons and I own multiple bathtubs.” Well, now there’s a game for you. Get brewing!

Dorfromantik (NS)

Dorfromantik has to be one of the most beautiful and calming games out there. If you’ve played it, you’ll know exactly why. This city builder is heading to Switch this week, so hopefully even more people get to experience it.

Valkyrie Elysium (PS)

This is the first mainline Valkyrie Profile game to come out on a PlayStation console since 2007. It looks beautiful, I have no idea what’s going on, but I like it.

September 30th

Airoheart (PC/XBX/PS/NS)

This bad boy is an Australian title! Airoheart is a Zelda-inspired dungeon crawler coming later this week, and it just looks amazing.

Bunny Park (XBX/PS/NS)

This is one of two games from Cozy Bee Games leaving PC exclusivity and coming to consoles this week. You run your very own bunny park, and it’s simply adorable. Huge win for bunny fans out there.

Lemon Cake (XBX/PS/NS)

And this is the other Cozy Bee Games title coming to consoles after only being on PC! You run your very own little bakery, sourcing all the ingredients yourself. Similarly to Bunny Park, it’s adorable.

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix (PC/XBX/PS/NS)

What’s that you say? “Dogs can’t even drive!” Think again, dum-dum. Dogs CAN drive, and they’re driving in a grand prix. If there’s any time to see how your own dog fares behind the wheel, now is the time.

Post Void (PS/XBX/NS)

The surreal, gory, and grotesque arcade-style first-person shooter is making its way to consoles this week, and as someone with epilepsy, I am not sure if I’ll be able to play it. But boy oh boy, I sure want to. This looks nuts.

FIFA 23 (PC/PS/XBX/NS)

Don’t know what else to tell you, FIFA 23 is coming out at the end of the week. It’ll probably sell kajillions of copies, and you will probably not see any of your loved ones who play the game for a very long time after it comes out. FIFA 23 will also be the last FIFA title under the EA name.