When To Watch The September 2022 PlayStation State Of Play In Australian Times

Oh, you thought Nintendo was having all the fun? Think again baby, there’s a PlayStation State of Play tomorrow too.

That’s right, PlayStation has announced on Twitter that on Wednesday, September 14th, they will be holding a PlayStation State of Play the day before Tokyo Game Show begins.

State of Play returns tomorrow, September 14. Watch live to see new reveals and updates for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2. Tune in at 8am AEST: https://t.co/v0zntZm1oC pic.twitter.com/YENV6mgYqI — PlayStation Australia (@PlayStationAU) September 12, 2022

As mentioned in a press release from the company, the PlayStation State of Play airing tomorrow will showcase “some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world”. The showcase will go for about 20 minutes and will consist of reveals, new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2

From the sounds of this, I have to chuck in the possibility that they’ll be talking about Final Fantasy in some capacity. I mean, come on, how can you not? They absolutely could not. That’s an option. On the other hand, c’mon. Show me some Final Fantasy 16.

Or maybe even from the same ballpark, how about some Kingdom Hearts IV footage? It was only a few months ago that we learned of the fourth instalment into the Disney/Square Enix franchise, so what better time than the present to give us a little more, right?

Enough speculation though, let’s talk about when you can watch tomorrow’s PlayStation State of Play in Australia and New Zealand.

When can I see the PlayStation State of Play in Australia and New Zealand?

Unlike the Nintendo Direct for tomorrow, this month’s PlayStation State of Play is at a bit more of a reasonable time that works well with our time zones. The live stream will occur on Wednesday, September 14th in all Australian and New Zealand time zones. Thank you for this, PlayStation.

The live stream will occur on both YouTube and Twitch, but we’ve added the YouTube stream down below for a bit of ease.

You can check out your time zones below.

ACT, NSW, QLD, VIC, TAS

Wednesday, September 14th

8:00 a.m. AEST

NT, SA

Wednesday, September 14th

7:30 a.m. ACST

WA

Wednesday, September 14th

6:00 a.m. AWST

NZ

Wednesday, September 14th

10:00 a.m. NZST

What are you hoping for? There haven’t been as many leaks and rumours going around as there have for the Nintendo Direct, but I’m personally hoping to see my boy Kojima pop up out of nowhere. Maybe he’ll talk about a game, maybe he’ll talk about his podcast again. Either way, I would love to see it.