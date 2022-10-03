EB Games To Launch New Merch Line Featuring Its Old-School Logo

EB Games will launch a line of t-shirts next month that bring back its now very old-school logo.

The classic, markerstroke style logo was used in the 90’s when the American retailer first made its way to Australia. Back then, the ‘EB’ in the name actually stood for something — Electronics Boutique. The chain first arrived in Australia in 1997, its first store housed within Sydney’s Westfield Miranda shopping centre. It would open in New Zealand three years later. This was followed by a worldwide re-branding in 2002, which saw the chain officially renamed EB Games. The classic logo was dropped in favour of something closer to the one the stores still use today.

It’s a logo from a time the store has long since forgotten — a time of playable demo consoles in store, and of forcing staff to wear business attire for no reason.

Seriously though, where were these tees when I was being made to wear a shirt-and-tie to sell video games? I would have taken one gratefully.

The new line of EB Games logo shirts is being released to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary in Australia. It’s also an easy way to cash in on the current wave of 90’s nostalgia among young people. You can get them in black or white at $29 a pop, and there’s a long sleeve grey hoodie that’ll set you back $59. All three items drop on November 25, just in time for Christmas (because this is still a retail operation, you don’t get off that easy).

You can find preorder pages for all three tops right over here.