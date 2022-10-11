See Games Differently

Published 1 hour ago: October 12, 2022 at 10:30 am
EB Games Upping Console Trade Values Again, If You’re Trying To Save For A PS5 This Christmas
EB Games is once again opening its purse a fraction wider, doling out slightly more trade-in value on consoles until the end of October.

Ordinarily, this isn’t the kind of thing we’d rush to report on. But, as we know, money’s tight for a lot of people right now and we have to find ways to save a buck where we can. As PS5 and Series X stock (hopefully) becomes easier to get hold of in the run-up to Christmas, this could be of use to you.

The deal is that your console has to be in working order and “complete”, which means traded with its controller and its cables. According to EB, it can’t be combined with any other trade-in deal (though I don’t know that they have any others running right now). Trade values are static across consoles, but can also be boosted by your EB World level (which is EB’s loyalty program). The higher your grade, the higher the bonus on your trade-in.

A reminder: you don’t have to spend your trade-in on anything right away. You can put it on a gift card, or you can put it on a pre-order, and leave it parked in EB’s system until you need it. Or, and this is what I would recommend if you’re trying to secure a PS5 or a Series X for the holidays, use it to put an order in for the next run of consoles. As we’ve said before, ordering at EB takes a bit longer than waiting for Amazon drops, but it is a safer and more reliable way to secure a console.

A big thanks to OzBargains user mangobango for collating a full table of trade-in values, which I’ve replicated for you here.

Console Trade-In Value Level 2 – 10% Level 3 – 15% Level 4 – 20% Level 5 – 25%
Playstation 4 Pro $ 300.00 $ 330.00 $ 345.00 $ 360.00 $ 375.00
Playstation 4 – 500GB $ 210.00 $ 231.00 $ 241.50 $ 252.00 $ 262.50
Playstation 4 Slim – 500GB $ 250.00 $ 275.00 $ 287.50 $ 300.00 $ 312.50
Playstation 5 Disc Edition $ 500.00 $ 550.00 $ 575.00 $ 600.00 $ 625.00
Xbox One X $ 250.00 $ 275.00 $ 287.50 $ 300.00 $ 312.50
Xbox One – 500GB $ 150.00 $ 165.00 $ 172.50 $ 180.00 $ 187.50
Xbox One S – 500GB $ 210.00 $ 231.00 $ 241.50 $ 252.00 $ 262.50
Xbox Series X $ 470.00 $ 517.00 $ 540.50 $ 564.00 $ 587.50
Nintendo Switch – OLED $ 330.00 $ 363.00 $ 379.50 $ 396.00 $ 412.50
Nintendo Switch $ 240.00 $ 264.00 $ 276.00 $ 288.00 $ 300.00
Nintendo Switch Lite $ 170.00 $ 187.00 $ 195.50 $ 204.00 $ 212.50

Obviously, some of these trade-in deals are quite a bit better than others. Xbox One X trades, for instance, are getting hosed by $50 compared to trades on PS4 Pros. Nevertheless, in these tough economic times, where families are finding it harder and harder to make a Christmas budget happen at all, and where console prices are going up, we must take what we can get.

EB’s boosted trade values will stick around until October 31.

