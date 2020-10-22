EB Games Is Launching A VIP Trade Week For PS5, Xbox Series X Savings

If you’ve got unwanted games currently sitting in your backlog and you’re looking forward to the next generation of consoles, EB Games has just the thing for you. From November 3 to 9, you’ll be able to head in store with your old games and get double the trade-in value when you trade a PS4 or Xbox One towards the value of a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Basically, here’s how it works: you head into your local EB Games with a PS4 or Xbox One system during VIP Trade Week. When you trade in the console, you’ll get double the value of your EB World trade bonus on all games and accessories traded with the system based on your EB World level.

This is in addition to the established bonus for trading in consoles towards the PS5 and Xbox Series X. For a refresher, you can grab the Xbox Series X for $399 if you trade in your Xbox One. You can also grab a bunch of savings if you’re trading in your old PS4 for a PS5.

If you’re planning on trading in your old consoles and any older games and accessories, here’s what you’ll get during VIP Trade Week:

EB World Level 1: 10% bonus trade credit

10% bonus trade credit EB World Level 2: 20% bonus trade credit

20% bonus trade credit EB World Level 3: 30% bonus trade credit

30% bonus trade credit EB World Level 4: 40% bonus trade credit

40% bonus trade credit EB World Level 5: 50% bonus trade credit

As you spend more money, make pre-orders and trade in games at EB, you’ll level up until you hit the magical Level 4. (Only the top 1% of customers are able to nab an exclusive Level 5 card, according to in-store legend.)

Note: you will need to have a current next-gen pre-order for PS5 or Xbox Series X with EB Games to take advantage of this offer.

While EB Games doesn’t always offer a fantastic deal for games being traded, these bonuses are very enticing, particularly if you’ve got older games lying around you know you won’t get to. It’s time to cull your collection and get amongst the action.

You can view all the details of the offer on the EB Games’ Twitter:

If you’re heading into your local EB Games store to take advantage of VIP Trade Week, make sure you observe best practices for coronavirus safety. Wash your hands, don’t go into stores if they’re too crowded, maintain a distance of 1.5 metres around you, wear a mask and be respectful of staff.

VIP Trade Week is great news for customers, but as someone who’s been on the other end of the EB Games counter it’s important to remember the lovely staff are doing their best to help out, and trade-in orders can be very stressful. They’re also dealing with all the challenges that coronavirus brings, so be mindful when you head in store.