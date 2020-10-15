EB Games: ‘We Have Made A Mistake’, Delays Some PS5 Preorders Until After Launch

Yesterday was a great day for hopeful PS5 or Xbox Series X owners, with EB Games telling users that they’d been pushed forward in the launch queue. Now this evening, the retailer has done an about-face, informing customers that the emails and SMS notifications were sent “in error”.

The email sent to users reads as follows:

“We have made a mistake regarding your PlayStation 5 order. Yesterday, you were sent an SMS and an Email in error, advancing you in our queue. We regret to inform you that this is not the case, and your original place in the queue (POST LAUNCH 2020 SHIPMENT) still stands.”

Unsurprisingly, the users who received the email were … less than happy about it.

when you get an email from EB Games that your PS5 order has been upgraded to a launch date release then the next day they send another email saying that was a mistake and its back to being a post launch release. pic.twitter.com/EMqQkwuVz0 — Sel (@SelUnaimed) October 15, 2020

@EBGamesAus so the good news yesterday was an error and you’ve made me way more disgruntled then when the order was placed… terrible customer service EB Games pic.twitter.com/nMFpZ3KPK0 — EvanDubs_ (@EvanDubs_) October 15, 2020

@EBGamesAus what a freakin’ let down with your ps5 updates for us customers! Not funny! — Tristan Ting (@tristanting) October 15, 2020

GG EB games. Get an email yesterday saying my ps5 preorder has been bumped to an earlier shipment, then get one just now saying that was a mistake. — Missgarland⁷ (@Missgarland21) October 15, 2020

That feeling you get when you get an email from @ebgames saying it was a mistake. pic.twitter.com/6BjDU4oClv — Epiphany (@Jce1035) October 15, 2020

I don’t want to be the poor staffer having to deal with the influx of upset EB Games PS5 preorder emails right now. That said, genuine mistakes do happen. And throughout this whole process, you do have to give EB Games credit for at least providing some clarity around what’s happening with each wave of the console. Not every retailer has been as upfront, so while this mea culpa is undoubtedly embarrassing — and awful for those who feel like they missed out, then got lucky, only to miss out again — at least the company is keeping the communication up.

The other bright side is that there haven’t been any reports of Xbox Series X preorders being affected in the same way. However, one user did report that EB staffers in New Zealand are communicating that stock of the Xbox Series X won’t arrive there until 2021.

So … if you’re still getting a post-launch shipment this year, think of the bright side. Things could be a lot worse.