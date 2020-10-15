See Games Differently

EB Games: ‘We Have Made A Mistake’, Delays Some PS5 Preorders Until After Launch

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 22 mins ago: October 15, 2020 at 7:32 pm
Yesterday was a great day for hopeful PS5 or Xbox Series X owners, with EB Games telling users that they’d been pushed forward in the launch queue. Now this evening, the retailer has done an about-face, informing customers that the emails and SMS notifications were sent “in error”.

The email sent to users reads as follows:

“We have made a mistake regarding your PlayStation 5 order. Yesterday, you were sent an SMS and an Email in error, advancing you in our queue. We regret to inform you that this is not the case, and your original place in the queue (POST LAUNCH 2020 SHIPMENT) still stands.”

Unsurprisingly, the users who received the email were … less than happy about it.

I don’t want to be the poor staffer having to deal with the influx of upset EB Games PS5 preorder emails right now. That said, genuine mistakes do happen. And throughout this whole process, you do have to give EB Games credit for at least providing some clarity around what’s happening with each wave of the console. Not every retailer has been as upfront, so while this mea culpa is undoubtedly embarrassing — and awful for those who feel like they missed out, then got lucky, only to miss out again — at least the company is keeping the communication up.

The other bright side is that there haven’t been any reports of Xbox Series X preorders being affected in the same way. However, one user did report that EB staffers in New Zealand are communicating that stock of the Xbox Series X won’t arrive there until 2021.

So … if you’re still getting a post-launch shipment this year, think of the bright side. Things could be a lot worse.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

